Warren County residents and business owners struggling to rebuild their lives in the wake of a deadly and destructive tornado cluster should first call their insurance company and then the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Nate Custer, a FEMA spokesman currently stationed in Bowling Green, told the Daily News that – while the federal agency cannot duplicate insurance benefits – it can assist the uninsured, the underinsured and those with coverage gaps.
“That’s not going to make people whole again. It’s going to help them get back on their feet,” Custer said.
FEMA registration is now open, and people may call 1-800-621-3362 or go online to disasterassistance.gov. Registration is also available through FEMA’s mobile phone app.
To apply, people need a copy of their insurance policy, proof of residence/homeownership and their bank account number if they want relief money to come via direct deposit, Custer said.
Custer said the registration period will be open for 60 days from Friday, Dec. 10, when Gov. Andy Beshear first declared a state of emergency in Kentucky. That means locals will have until mid-February of 2022 to register for federal relief.
It’s impossible to say how long it could take for applicants to get relief, but Custer said they could get a call back in a matter of days to set up an inspection from a FEMA representative.
Anyone living in Warren County, even those who’ve only had minor property damage, should first call their insurance company and then register with FEMA, Custer said.
Custer added that in some cases, local emergency management agencies handle registration claims, but anyone who registers there should also register directly with FEMA.
Repairs are aimed at making homes livable again, not necessarily making them like new, Custer said.
“They can be in their home,” while repairs are taking place, Custer said. That said, FEMA can also assist with temporary housing for those in need at the agency’s expense, Custer added.
The Small Business Association handles damage claims for landlords, Custer said, adding that FEMA shares that information with the SMA. Loans with interest rates as low as 1.6% could be made available, Custer said.
Those who rent should also register with FEMA, as there may be gaps in their rental insurance coverage.
“The help is there for renters,” Custer said.
