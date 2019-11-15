U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson praised the work the Housing Authority of Bowling Green is doing with its EnVision Center during a walkthrough tour Friday.
The Housing Authority of Bowling Green was one of the first in the country to establish an EnVision Center last year. EnVision Centers are hubs in or near public housing that aim to support four pillars of self-sufficiency: economic empowerment, educational advancement, health and wellness and character and leadership through a variety of programs, according to a HUD news release that also touted the Housing Authority of Bowling Green as a model of how housing authorities across the country should be operated.
“I am exceedingly impressed,” said Carson. “It is so important to give our young people a vision of what is possible. America is full of people with big hearts and there’s a lot of facilities and resources in virtually every community that are there specifically to help other people. It is just that a lot of times they are not connected. People don’t know they’re there."
Programs featured at the Housing Authority of Bowling Green include Reach Higher, a six-month program providing 30 hours of paid work experience per week with a wage of $7.25 per hour. Other programs Carson observed Friday included a mobile grocery store that serves a food desert in the Gordon Avenue and Summit View area in a bus donated by the Warren County Public School system.
“EnVision centers help to bring those resources together,” Carson said. “The whole idea is to make people independent because that’s what America is. America is a society of can-do people. We need unity in this country right now and our young people are really our most precious resource. They can go one of two directions and if we can make that an upward direction in which they become contributors, where they become innovative and they think about how they solve problems instead of creating problems, think of how much faster we could go.”
Carson said he was thrilled with what was going on at Bowling Green’s EnVision Center.
“This is just what you need for people to get exposed to people of accomplishment,” he said, adding that centers have begun popping up across the country including most recently in Newport News, Va.; Phoenix; Meridian, Miss., and LaGrange, Ga.
“People are beginning to recognize the importance of giving people the resources they need so they can begin to climb out of dependency. It not only strengthens them, it strengthens the community and the nation.”
Moving forward, Carson said he believes the next problem to tackle is divisiveness.
“It never leads to a good place when a society becomes divided,” Carson said. “It is frequently the precursor to that society’s downfall. This society we live in, we live in a great place. I’ve visited 68 countries and I’ve lived overseas. There is no place like our country and we should be very grateful that we were born here.”
“You talk about people all over the country and all over the world but I want to talk about the people in Bowling Green, Kentucky,” said Abraham Williams, the executive director of the Housing Authority of Bowling Green. “We have the best of the best in this room and they come here to support our kids. You are looking at people who care not just on one side of the town but the entire town. ... God has really blessed this housing authority to have such a wonderful community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.