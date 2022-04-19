Persevering through a perilous small business startup, expanding to a new location and surviving through the downturn of a global pandemic may all come with their own rewards.
On Tuesday, Cambridge Market and Café owner Mike Hughes added to that list of rewards and accomplishments with maybe the biggest prize yet. He was named Small Business Person of the Year by the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s quite an honor to be included among the names who have won this award,” Hughes said after being announced as the winner during a ceremony at the chamber headquarters on College Street. “I’ve worked hard for 26 years and built the business by just doing the things I was supposed to do.”
Hughes was honored along with 2022 Athena Award winner Michele Humphrey of American Bank & Trust Co. The Athena Award recognizes each year a female business leader who provides valuable service to the community and helps women attain professional excellence.
Tuesday’s winners are veteran Bowling Green business leaders. Hughes has owned Cambridge Market since 1996, when he purchased the restaurant from Sue Parrigin, and Humphrey has been working in banking for nearly 30 years.
Humphrey was selected for the award from a group of nominees that also included Tamara Glass of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Aurelia Spaulding of Western Kentucky University, Mary Vitale of SKY Property Management and Melanie Watts of LifeSkills Inc.
Being singled out from that group and now included in a roster of past winners that includes such prominent local leaders as Romanza Johnson, Doris Thomas and Amy Milliken left Humphrey “shocked and honored”.
“I know all of them personally, and they’re all awesome people,” Humphrey said of past winners. “They’ve helped me be a better leader.”
Humphrey, who has worked at a number of local banks during her career, has volunteered with such organizations as Kids on the Block and United Way.
“It’s important to give back to your community,” she said. “I think that’s why Bowling Green is such a great community.”
Like Humphrey, Hughes was selected from a group of successful local leaders.
The other nominees for the award that has since 1985 gone to a business person who operates a company employing 100 or fewer full-time employees and who is involved in the growth and development of the city:
- Sam Kirby of Vid Monster Productions.
- Sasa Mandrapa of Burger & Bowl.
- Spence Sheldon of Donatos Pizza.
- John Simms of Paul Davis Restoration.
- LoraLee Stephens of The Spot.
Hughes said receiving the honor was a welcome reward for years of hard work.
“The first four or five years were pretty tough,” he said. “It really took off after that. It took dogged determination to make it happen.”
That determination helped Hughes and his family grow the original Cambridge location on Fairview Avenue and establish at the end of 2019 a second location on Campbell Lane.
Both locations are still enjoying success despite the difficulties of a pandemic that has led many restaurants to close their doors.
“I’m just the guy who has steered the ship,” Hughes said. “We’ve had many trials. You just keep working through those things.”
Hughes said the pandemic may be the biggest challenge yet, cutting into his business and forcing him to reduce his workforce.
Employment at the Campbell Lane store, for example, has dropped from around 30 people before the pandemic to about a dozen today.
“Toward the end of my career, I wasn’t expecting that (the pandemic disruption),” Hughes said. “ ... Most food service places are in pretty much the same boat, but I think people will start coming back.”
