Human remains that were found Saturday in Hart County have been identified as those of a man who was reported missing last year.
According to Kentucky State Police, the remains were identified as belonging to Charles R. Calhoun, 33, of Greensburg.
Calhoun was reported missing on Dec. 23 and had last been seen on Locust Grove Road.
His remains were found in a wooded area on Locust Grove Road in northern Hart County.
KSP said the cause of death is unknown and the case remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.