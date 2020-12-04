The Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society has kicked off a new fundraising campaign called “$20 in 2020.”
Through new daily content released on its social media pages and website, the humane society is asking the public to donate $20 per person to treat cases at the shelter. The campaign started Nov. 27 and is scheduled to end Dec. 11.
Communications Manager Mallory O’Neil said the humane society has seen a lack of funding throughout the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a difficult year for everyone, which is why we felt like the $20 was a good starting point,” O’Neil said. “The public has already been turning out very well during this campaign, and we thank the community endlessly for their contributions. That’s what we depend on.”
The humane society has taken in more than 9,200 animals this year, with some of these furry critters being the worst medical cases imaginable. The staff has seen mange, emaciation from extreme neglect, deeply embedded collars, fungal infections, broken bones, burns and other cases of physical abuse.
The daily posts on social media will showcase before and after photos of the shelter’s best success stories.
“We are trying to spotlight these successful cases in order to bring positive attention,” O’Neil said. “We also wanted to come up with a kind of fundraiser that people could easily do virtually.”
Every $20 donation from the community goes directly to the humane society’s medical fund to help sick or injured animals.
Donations can be made online at bgshelterpets.com/20in2020, via phone at 270-783-9404 and by mail at P.O. Box 1456 Bowling Green, KY 42102.
“We really are so thankful for the community,” O’Neil said. “We will be making posts almost every day. ... We had a lack of public fundraisers this year, and we hope this daily content will help bring in further support.”
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
