Pet shelters nationwide have seen an increasing number of adopted animal returns as people return to their pre-pandemic lives, according to national reports. But this trend has not appeared in Bowling Green, due in large part to a Humane Society program offering people a trial run with an animal.
In 2019, the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society launched Slumber Parties, a program that allows an individual or family to foster a pet in their home before they decide whether to adopt it. The Slumber Parties concept emerged when the Humane Society noticed a trend.
“We were running into people who could come in and choose not to adopt a pet,” Adoption Manager Leah Lawrence said.
If someone is interested in caring for a pet through the Slumber Parties program, they fill out an adoption form if they know what pet they would like to adopt, Lawrence said.
The Humane Society recommends fostering a pet for three to four days.
“They should see what works best for them and their family,” Lawrence said.
If a foster parent feels like a pet is a good fit for them, they can the pay the Humane Society’s adoption fee. Even if the pet is returned to the Humane Society without being adopted, the Slumber Parties program still provides some helpful information.
“It has helped us understand how our pets behave in the home environment,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence considers the Slumber Parties program to be a success. Approximately 80% of the Slumber Parties participants adopted a pet after performing a trial run in their home, Lawrence said.