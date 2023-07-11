BGWCHS's 2022 numbers released; April's Fur Ball a success
Buy Now

A pair of kittens wake from a nap in their kennel at the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society on May 18.

 Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com

The Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society went under a rare “code red” last week as it ran up against maximum capacity limits.

Recommended for you