Thanks to its Community Cat Program, the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society is now seeing its lowest cat euthanasia numbers in the facility’s history.
The shelter’s initiative aims to capture stray cats throughout the community and spray/neuter them before releasing them back into the wild.
It has been operational for the last 18 months, and Lorri Hare, director at the humane society, said the results have been very positive.
For example, in the 2017-18 fiscal year, the shelter euthanized 2,058 cats. In 2020-21 – the first full fiscal year with the program – 953 cats were euthanized.
Hare said the previous year’s numbers were only cats that were sick and could not be cared for. They were not euthanized because of overcrowding.
She cited the more than 50% decrease as evidence the program is helping the community.
“It’s proven to save cats’ lives, and it decreases the amount of stray cats as well.” Hare said. “It’s a vacuum effect. One stray, pregnant cat can have an offspring pyramid of 450,000 kittens. Simply removing them isn’t going to fix that problem. The only way to fix this is with spray and neutering.”
Often referred to as community cats, Hare said these unowned animals often place a burden on densely populated urban areas where food is accessible.
She said many major cities like New York have started similar programs and saw beneficial results thanks to aggressively neutering the feline population.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said Community Cat Programs involving sterilization “decreases nuisance behaviors and increases welfare” among cat populations.
The ASPCA also said alternatives to these programs, including trap-euthanize strategies, have been shown to be ineffective and often inhumane.
Hare shared that opinion, and said the decrease in euthanized cats is a victory.
“We have been able to work with citizens who have been concerned about the cats returning to their area in nuisance situations,” she said. “We provide deterrents to these individuals at no cost to them that keep the community cats out of their area of concern. We sincerely appreciate the city commission for implementing the Community Cat Program trial period.”
Through her 22 years at the shelter, Hare said this new program has been the best way to solve the stray cat problem in Bowling Green.
– Any information or complaints concerning cats in the community can be reported to the humane society by calling the Community Cat Hotline at 270-791-0937.
