The Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society has started holding weekly virtual public auctions to raise money after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of other scheduled fundraisers.
Every Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m., a virtual live bidding auction on the humane society’s Facebook page will be held on a variety of items. Tracy Moser of the humane society said the auctions will take place for the foreseeable future.
“We are going to ride this gravy train as far as it goes,” Moser said. “Whenever our donations run out is when we will stop. We are just trying to pay the bills and beat the numbers that are usually raised through our Fur Ball fundraiser.”
The Fur Ball is usually the humane society’s largest fundraiser.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Moser said of the cancellation. “Fur Ball is one of our biggest fundraisers, but we just couldn’t ask businesses to donate that much given what’s going on.”
Pickup for items won in the auction is from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the shelter’s Davis/Mosby center.
To participate in the live bidding auction, participants must listen to the item description and wait for the opening bidding number. If they are willing to pay that much, bidders then comment that number or the amount they want to bid.
If a bid happens during the final 30-second countdown, the clock will be restarted. At the end of the 30 seconds, the humane society will give a 15-second time delay to make sure viewers aren’t lagging behind, and the winning bidder will then be announced.
Once a winner is announced, bidding cannot be reopened. The humane society also asks the public to bid only in $1 increments and that those who are finished bidding comment “I’m out.”
In the humane society’s first week of auctions, a total of $9,250 was raised, which is a result that excites Moser.
Picture album auctions will also take place and begin once the albums are posted online by the humane society. These are offered more like silent auctions as participants will comment their bid and check back to see the winning bid.
Each picture will have a description and a starting bid. There are usually around 12 items to bid on in a picture album auction, and these auctions run for two to three days at a time.
Lastly, the shelter will host sidewalk sales on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with all items $4 and under.
The public is welcome to look closer at the items for sale, but the humane society asks that if you do get out of your vehicle that you park in a space behind the building and that you wear a mask.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.