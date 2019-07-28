Humidity readings will start to creep up as we work through the final day of the weekend. Combined with temperatures at 90, the great outdoors will begin to feel a bit uncomfortable. Hotter, more humid conditions are anticipated for Monday, before a passing cold front brings likely shower and storm chances late Monday into Tuesday. Cooler, less humid air should follow. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Sunday: High 90˚/Low 68˚ Partly Sunny
- Monday: High 92˚/Low 65˚ Scattered PM Storms
- Tuesday: High 87˚/Low 68˚ Scattered Storms
- Wednesday: High 86˚/Low 66˚ Partly Sunny
- Thursday: High 85˚/Low 65˚ Mostly Sunny
