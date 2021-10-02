The areas surrounding Phil Moore Park were seemingly transformed into World War II battlefields of south France on Saturday when the nonprofit Honoring Our Heroes hosted its third annual Operation Anvil World War II reenactment.
Nearly 200 reenactors from nine states came together to portray the German-led Axis forces and the U.S.-led Allied forces fighting battles that allowed France to be liberated from Nazi Germany in 1944.
“The first year we had about 61 reenactors, and today we have 180,” said Ron Cummings, executive director of Honoring our Heroes. “It’s grown a lot. We believe it’s important to keep history alive. These reenactors are committed to that, and they have researched their side. They understand their stuff.”
More than 1,000 spectators watched as participants used authentic uniforms and equipment to display the sights and sounds of war.
Blank rounds were used for ammunition, but real vehicles used during the battles of the time provided an authentic experience for attendees.
One highlight was the use of an operational Tiger tank used by the German army during WWII. Cummings said the tank was one of five left in the world.
“All the equipment that’s out here is all privately owned,” he said. “These are people who have committed financially to show what World War II is about. This is a way for us to show the whole community that this was a war that changed the world.”
Two reenactments were held on Saturday free of charge.
Between performances, Honoring our Heroes held a special ceremony to recognize veterans who were in present in the crowd.
All veterans recognized were presented medals and gift certificates to honor their service.
The public was also welcomed to walk through the mock war camps set up around the battlefield to meet and talk with the reenactors.
Hartsville, Tenn., native Tyler Reckner was one of the many actors who fought for the Allied forces during the battle.
He has participated in reenactments for more than six years after learning about them during his time with the Kentucky National Guard.
Reckner sees the showcase as a valuable experience for the community.
“It’s great for anyone really interested in history, and I’ve been a big history buff for years,” he said. “I get to actually live out the history that I have studied. It’s really important to keep stuff like this going because it keeps the history alive.”
Reckner said participants from the event previously met with veterans of the war to hear their personal stories from the war.
During the meet-and-greet time with the public, the actors passed along those tales to the public.
“It keeps stories alive that aren’t in the textbooks,” Reckner said. “It’s a way to keep their stories alive and not letting them fade out and die. You read a textbook, and you only get the highlights. You don’t get any of the detail of what it was like for soldiers.”
