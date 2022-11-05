Elmo Lincoln Martin, as a member of the U.S. Army, stood his ground against the Nazi German Army at the Battle of the Bulge, one of the deadliest campaigns of World War II.
Army veteran Bernard Fullen and Navy veteran Hayward Minton saw fierce fighting in the Pacific Theater of WWII, helping beat back the Japanese armed forces.
Saturday, the three men – all centenarians – had another mission: inspire Bowling Green residents by their mere presence as grand marshals of the city’s Veterans Day Parade.
Mission accomplished.
Despite a pouring rain, several hundred people lined downtown streets to cheer the fire trucks, Corvettes, floats, ROTC units and the rest of the parade’s 90 entries while also witnessing some history.
Men like Fullen, Minton and Martin – representatives of what has been called “America’s greatest generation” – are increasingly rare these days.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, only about 167,000 of the 16 million Americans who served in WWII are alive in 2022.
“We need to honor them while we can,” said John Wayne Smith, a member of the Warren County Veterans and Military Support Council that organized Saturday’s parade and a ceremony in the county courthouse honoring the grand marshals.
Parade-goers young and old echoed that sentiment Saturday.
“It gives me a sense of pride to honor these men,” said Tommy Panzieri, a Greenwood High School senior who is cadet commander of that school’s Navy Junior ROTC unit. “I come from a deep military family.
“I’m pleased that I can come out here and lead my company and honor veterans who have gone through things we can’t even think about.”
Among those watching Panzieri’s unit and the other parade entries go by was Navy veteran Jim McGrane, who served in the Vietnam War.
While taking shelter from the rain in a doorway, McGrane said the turnout for the parade was encouraging.
“All things considered, I think it’s pretty darn good,” he said. “It’s nasty weather, but I wanted to come out to support the parade and support downtown. It’s good for the community.”
It was also good for the three aging veterans, who received plaques and gifts at the courthouse ceremony.
“It’s a great privilege (to be grand marshal),” said Martin, 102. “I’m very pleased.”
The 101-year-old Fullen, who in May had an American flag planted in the yard of his Smallhouse Road home by the Bowling Green Rotary Club, said Saturday’s honor came as a surprise.
“I had no idea I’d be a grand anything,” he joked while waiting in the antique Ford Fairlane he rode in during the parade. “I’m amazed that they even found me.”
Minton, a longtime Bowling Green resident, said Saturday’s parade was another example of the demands put on the few remaining WWII veterans.
“When you get to be 100, there are so many people after you to do things,” Minton said. “I was in Russellville not long ago when a (WWII-era) B-25 bomber was there.
“It goes to show you how few World War II veterans are left.”
In addition to honoring the grand marshals, the courthouse ceremony was an opportunity to recognize winners of the Veterans and Military Support Council essay contest.
Brogan Heltsley, a fourth grader at Potter Gray Elementary School, and Jefferson West, a sixth grader at Bristow Elementary, were recognized and read their essays to the 60 or so people who gathered inside the courthouse.