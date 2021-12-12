Volunteers showed up by the hundreds at South Warren Middle School on Sunday morning to help sort clothes and non-perishable foods and load boxes and totes stuffed with supplies onto pallets for a semi-truck to haul away.
Jokingly described as “organized chaos” by several of the volunteers, the scene in the main hallway of the middle school was overwhelming. People rushed in every direction to help families impacted by an EF-3 tornado that ripped through Bowling Green and Warren County in the early morning hours on Saturday.
Rich Howard, a parent whose kids attend South Warren High School and Rich Pond Elementary School, stepped up to try to bring some order to the chaos, directing volunteers to haul packed-up tote containers and boxes onto several wooden pallets outside the school’s entrance.
“It’s wild,” said Howard, who was awed by the scene. “It’s mind-blowing that people are willing to do this.”
South Warren Middle School also served as a shelter for more than 70 people Saturday night, with Red Cross workers there expecting to get more Sunday evening. By Sunday afternoon, the Bowling Green Police Department announced that the American Red Cross Shelter at South Warren was moving to Jennings Creek Elementary School on 2617 Russellville Road.
Howard said people from all over Kentucky, including as far away as Monticello in Wayne County came to help. Others came all the way from Cincinnati to show up and take whatever orders were given to them, he said.
With local dollar stores sold out of essentials, many loaded into their vehicles and made trips to Glasgow or Franklin for supplies to donate, Howard added. Many local businesses also showed up to donate pallets or boxes, including Dominos which showed up at one point with pizzas for displaced families.
By 2 p.m Warren County Public Schools announced it had received enough supplies, but that monetary donations were still sorely needed.
The school district announced that, starting on Monday, donations can be made to the new WCPS Synergy Relief Fund at any Independence Bank location — with the funds staying local and assisting families here. WCPS said it was looking into a way to collect donations online and would offer an update on its social media platforms.
Like WCPS, the Bowling Green Independent School District announced Sunday it would be closed for classes on Monday and Tuesday. However, school employees will assist the district’s families, with elementary schools there open between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for assistance. Lunch will be provided to visitors and nurses will be on site at those schools, with counselors available as well.
Food pick up is available at Bowling Green High School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Final exams and assignments have been postponed, the district said.
BGISD requested donations of blankets, bottled water, batteries, plastic tote containers and diapers and baby wipes at Bowling Green Junior High School, with drop-off taking place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Elementary schools will be open for assistance from 10 am to 1 pm on Monday and Tuesday. Lunch will be provided, nurses will be on site, and counselors will be available.
Monetary donations may go through the Stuff the Bus Foundation. Online donations may be made to stuffthebusky.com/donate/.
Having also volunteered at Henry F. Moss Middle School, in an area that was particularly hard hit by the storm, Howard said he saw many people showing up to ask for supplies.
“You’re just a lot closer to the devastation over there. They’re hungry. They’re cold,” Howard said, adding that many of the affected families don’t speak English as their first language.
“It’s unbelievable,” Howard said of the human toll of the disaster.
Volunteers at South Warren Middle School signed in and had their temperatures taken. Many wore masks. It was a reminder that the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t taking a holiday because of a severe storm.
Local resident Martha Minnick busied herself by folding clothes and sorting them into boxes by size and gender. She described the scene as “very overwhelming,” but she was moved to help because it seemed like the thing to do, she said.
“You were thrown in and just needed to do your best,” Minnick said of the experience.
A native of Flint, Mich., which continues to confront the fallout of a man-made water crisis, Minnick’s no stranger to disaster, but she had never seen this level of devastation from a storm, she said.
Minnick said she wanted to keep volunteering, hoping that it would be easier to find places to volunteer for clean-up in particular, she said.
Chris McIntyre, WCPS’ chief financial officer, said the district was grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.
“Our community has really stepped up and come to our aide,” he said. “We know this is going to be a long process … We really appreciate the partnership with the American Red Cross and all of these wonderful volunteers. I can’t even count the number of volunteers we’ve had. It’s been a huge blessing.”