More than 1,000 people across the Barren River region participated Wednesday in United Way of Southern Kentucky’s annual “Day of Caring” extravaganza.
The initiative was created 13 years ago to foster support for nonprofits that need extra assistance.
United Way Director of Marketing and Communications Elizabeth Newbould said the regional effort saw more than 50 companies completing close to 60 projects for dozens of nonprofit organizations.
The event kicked off with United Way and Fruit of the Loom delivering kindergarten readiness backpacks to child care facilities. The backpacks consisted of different items for the facilities to give children when they return to school in a few weeks.
“Whatever the nonprofits submit that they need, our companies will step up to the plate and help them,” Newbould said. “The main goal is to impact and show kindness to as many nonprofits as possible. They are out there every day helping individuals, and any way we can help and support them – we want to do so.”
Fruit of the Loom Director of Corporate Communications Mel Cressman said the annual event was a “great way” to help the community.
“Fruit of the Loom Inc. is always looking for opportunities to get involved and give back to the community,” Cressman said. “We had about 10 employees at this site specifically, but over the area we have about 75 employees at nine sites. Here, we are taking what’s been donated and delivering it to different child care and learning facilities around the area.”
Elsewhere, about 10 members from American Bank & Trust volunteered at the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center by painting and landscaping different parts of the site.
Lindsey Sanson, assistant vice president of business development/marketing at the bank, said they have been involved with the “Day of Caring” for several years, but this is the first time they worked with the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center.
“I’m so excited to do something different this year,” Sanson said. “We definitely consider ourselves to be a community bank, so we love to be involved and we love to be give back. This is just another way we can get together and do so. We are happy to roll our sleeves up and help.”
Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center Executive Director Jennifer Bryant said the center has been assisted by United Way for the last several years, and their support has been critical to its success.
“They are doing things that we either hate to pay a professional for or find it hard to find time ourselves to do,” Bryant said. “We pride ourselves on being efficient so that every dollar goes to help kids. We are very fortunate to have the help of United Way through their Day of Caring and their COVID relief fund.”
She said one of the projects the volunteers were completing Wednesday was painting the wooden doors of the facility.
“Unfortunately, they (the doors) get far too much use,” Bryant said. “We served over 800 kids last year and their non-offending caregivers. That’s quite a few people in and out of the building.”
Some of the other nonprofits in the region receiving assistance during the “Day of Caring” included the Center for Courageous Kids, Community Action of Southern Kentucky, Curbside Ministries, the Family Enrichment Center and the Historic RailPark & Train Museum.
