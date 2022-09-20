Hunt for shooting suspect continues By JUSTIN STORY jstory@bgdailynews.com Justin Story Author email Sep 20, 2022 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Aaron C. Nickel Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Bowling Green man suspected of shooting his brother this week continues to be sought by law enforcement.The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that is believed to have occurred Monday on Hunts Bend Road.Aaron C. Nickel has been identified as the perpetrator, and Nickel’s brother is identified as the victim. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded at 11:36 a.m. Monday to a River Place address to meet with a gunshot victim who had been driven there by a relative.The man was reported to have a single gunshot wound. He was taken Monday to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Deputies investigating the incident traveled to the reported scene of the shooting in the 3000 block of Hunts Bend Road.Nickel was not located in the area and law enforcement were working to ascertain his whereabouts and the location of his vehicle, a black 1994 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with no registration plate.Detectives had been seeking a search warrant and surrounding law enforcement agencies were notified to be on the lookout for Nickel and the truck associated with him.– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdaily news.com. – Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesArrest made in WKU social media threatWCSO: Man targeted wife in murder-for-hire plotDriver crashes into BG apartment, faces several chargesApartments coming to Three Springs RoadBG man accused of sex acts with minorWCSO: Suspect at large in shootingJames 'Pete' TalleyFormer Barren teacher pleads guilty to sex chargesThe Horrible HarpesUpdate: Possible explosive found on WKU campus, bomb threat posted on social media Images Videos State News Kentucky school shooter says he's still hearing voices Governor: Mountain Parkway expansion coming to Magoffin Co. Officials hold town halls on foster care system Woman accused of abandoning autistic son enters plea TVA seeks help combating looters of cultural resources National News AP News Summary at 3:49 p.m. EDT Kansas man sentenced for performing illegal autopsies Jimmy Kimmel signs 3-year extension for ABC late-night show Jury awards $100K; woman says she lost job over Flint data Ethics board keeps 'action' secret on complaint against Noem POLITICAL NEWS Senate leader: NC hospitals' Medicaid proposal not 'serious' Senate hopeful Barnes removes 2 law enforcement endorsements DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade official amid corruption case Manchin rails against 'revenge politics' on permit plan Missouri Senate moves on compromise plan to cut income taxes Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView