The Simpson County welcome center at the zero mile marker on Interstate 65 should be more welcoming by the end of 2020.
Demolition of the current center, built in 1974, has begun and a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet official says a new, more modern center will be built on the site by the fall of 2020.
"The new center will be much bigger and much more up to date," said Wes Watt, public information officer for the KYTC's District 3 office in Bowling Green.
A KYTC news release said Lexington's Churchill McGee construction company has the contract for the $4.4 million project that will make the welcome center compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act as well as other amenities.
The center is being built with 80 percent federal funding and a 20 percent state match. Federal Transportation Enhancement funding can be used for reconstruction of tourist welcome centers.
Watt said the upgrade has been needed for a while.
"This welcome center hasn't changed since it was built in 1974," Watt said. "It had major plumbing and maintenance issues."
The news release said the new center will increase safety, add bathrooms and improve vending options. Other upgrades are improved lighting and increased parking.
"Additional commercial truck parking will provide a safer alternative to parking along ramps or shoulders due to limited spaces," said Jim Gray, secretary of the KYTC. "Improving the condition of this welcome center ensures travelers have a safe and positive experience when crossing through the commonwealth."
Watt said having a more modern, attractive welcome center is important because "it's the first thing people see when they cross over into Kentucky."
Some employees with the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet who staffed the welcome center have been displaced and will work at other tourism facilities during construction of the center.
Watt said that, during construction, digital signs will advise the general public of the closure and indicate limited access for commercial trucks.
"The truck ramp and truck parking area will still be open," Watt said. "We'll have several portable toilets set up, and staff will be on-site 24 hours a day. Truck parking is in high demand, so it's important to keep that open."
Watt said the new center will have more parking for both trucks and regular vehicles and will feature horse statues, fences, improved signage and television screens in the lobby to provide information to tourists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.