Angie Gwathney scrambled to find her loved ones as the tornado barreled down on her home near Creekwood subdivision.
But within seconds of reacting to the imminent threat, she was blown out of her home about 50 feet onto her front yard and knocked unconscious.
The next thing she remembered, she was waking up beneath a pile of rumble and asking God, “What just happened? What is happening?”
She knew a tornado had struck, but the shock of being thrown from her home was still fresh.
After hearing yells in the darkness from her loved ones, Gwathney realized she did not hear the voice of her mother, Patricia Hunt.
“Once I saw my kids and everyone was OK, then I started yelling, ‘Momma’s dead!’ She only weighs 86 pounds so I feared the worst.”
But Hunt was still alive. She had been thrown about 60 feet from the residence and landed beneath a vehicle.
She was severely injured and rushed to a nearby hospital by a stranger. Hunt’s body was covered with lacerations, but her major injury was a broken vertebrae in her lower back.
Hunt was released from the hospital last week.
Out of the eight individuals in the home Dec. 11, all survived despite the first and second stories of the home being completely blown away.
The six others made it to the home’s basement, where they made it through the tornado uninjured.
“We were protected by a higher-power God,” Valeska Gwathney said. “My grandmother (Hunt) should’ve broken all her bones, but she only broke one vertebrae. We lost literally everything, but the fact we still have each other is amazing.”
Valeska Gwathney took shelter in the basement along with Jada and Whitney Gwathney, her 2-year-old niece Aveum Trstenjak, Angie Gwathney’s boyfriend DeShawn Mary and Jada Gwathney’s childhood friend Brooklyn Hampton.
Even the family dog managed to survive the ordeal.
Valeska Gwathney, who is six months’ pregnant, said the family lost “everything” and all the vehicles at the house were totaled.
“At this point, we are just trying to figure everything out,” she said last week. “We are taking it day by day. We are so grateful to still be here. ... It was a traumatic experience for our whole family, but it’s going to make us realize how grateful we are to have each other.”
Despite watching weather reports during the night and everyone being alerted by warning sirens, there wasn’t enough time for the entire group to take shelter in the basement.
“There was no time to think,” Valeska Gwathney said. “I just ran downstairs as fast as I could. I put my arms over my family. I felt wind over my head and I looked up, and my house was gone. It all happened within 30 seconds.”
Since the storm, the family has been staying in a hotel room and using a rental car.
But without the majority of their belongings, they are asking for help.
Valeska Gwathney created a GoFundMe account called “Help My Family Tornado Relief” at www.gofund me.com/f/help-my-family- tornado-relief.
“We were in a tough situation before the storm,” she said. “We lost all of our cars and not all of the cars had (insurance). I am so grateful for the people who have donated. I’m so grateful to even have the option.”
Gwathney family members said they were looking forward to spending Christmas together despite the circumstances.
Valeska Gwathney said despite Christmas not being as joyful as it usually is, she is reminded of the lives lost Dec. 11. “That could’ve been my family,” she said. “How can I complain about losing everything when we survived?”