If actions do speak louder than words, then Betty Hadley is quite the orator.
For the past decade, Hadley has been as regular as Sunday morning church, showing up each week to help with the Curbside Ministries street ministry at Parker Bennett Community Center.
Whether serving food or playing games with the youngsters, many of whom are immigrants with limited English skills, Hadley routinely does the one thing that nonprofits like Curbside Ministries need: she shows up.
If the brightly colored Curbside Ministries van is on site at the community center on Jenkins Drive, it’s a safe bet Hadley is there.
“She has been as faithful as any volunteer I’ve ever had,” said Terri Sheldon, who founded Curbside Ministries 11 years ago. “Her commitment is unreal. A lot of times she beats me to the site.”
It was Sheldon’s turn to beat Hadley to the site on May 16. She showed up at Icy Sink Baptist Church, the Louisville Road church where Hadley is a longtime member, to recognize the veteran volunteer with a first-of-its-kind award.
Sheldon, who started Curbside Ministries as a way of reaching underprivileged youngsters in the Parker Bennett and Lee Pointe areas, said Hadley was the logical choice when the nonprofit’s leaders decided to honor volunteers.
Sheldon pointed out that the 66-year-old Hadley, even after the death of her son earlier this month, only missed a single week of Curbside Ministries activities and was quickly back fulfilling her main duty of serving food.
“We roll up in our van and share activities with the kids,” Sheldon said. “Our biggest goal is to share Jesus with them, but food is a big piece of what we do.
“Betty makes sure that all the kids are fed. She gets involved with each child.”
Hadley’s dedication has earned such appreciation from Sheldon that she decided to name the volunteer award after its first recipient.
“That Sunday (May 16) was a beautiful day,” Sheldon said. “We were able to present our first Betty Hadley Award. We got to talk a little about her and how much she means to Curbside Ministries.”
Hadley, who worked in food service for many years before retiring from Steak ’n Shake after the coronavirus pandemic hit, now displays the award in the living room of her River Street home.
“I was surprised,” Hadley said. “I didn’t know about it (the award).”
And, to hear the quiet widow talk, she doesn’t know what she did to deserve it, other than show up each week.
“Unless I’m going to church somewhere, I don’t miss it (Curbside Ministries),” Hadley said. “I like to help the kids. I pass out the food and help clean up after they’re through.”
That makes her award-worthy, said David Lacey, a part-time pastor who often gives the devotional message when Curbside Ministries comes to the Parker Bennett site.
“I’ve known her for a few years, and she has said maybe about 10 words to me,” Lacey said. “She’s quiet, but her service speaks a million words.”
With the award, Lacey said Curbside was “giving honor where honor was due.”
“We couldn’t do this without people like Miss Betty,” Lacey said, “people who don’t worry about getting credit.”
Sheldon said the Betty Hadley Award will be presented at least annually in the future and maybe more often if she identifies more deserving volunteers.
– More information about Curbside Ministries can be found at curbsideministries.com.
