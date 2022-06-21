'I want the world to know that it can hurt others': Local teen works to curb suicide

Sept. 10, 2020, was a life-altering day for Leif Ian Skaggs, one that could have started the teenager on a dark path. Instead, the youngster has chosen to use his experience to maybe alter the lives of others in a positive way.
On that Thursday, Skaggs was only 13 years old and hardly prepared for the news he received: his father, Leif Garrett Skaggs, had committed suicide.
Although his parents were divorced and he saw his father only occasionally, it was the kind of heart-rending news that no 13-year-old is prepared to hear.
“The day it happened I called my dad and I asked if I could go over that day and he said he wasn’t feeling well,” said Skaggs, now 15 and a rising sophomore at Greenwood High School. “Later, I heard my mom and my grandma crying, and I was confused.”
Hearing from his mother the reason for those tears didn’t necessarily clear up the confusion.
“It hurt me knowing that he did that to himself,” Skaggs said. “He was pretty much everything to me, along with my mom and my brother.”
The devastating news led to sleepless nights and then to therapy sessions for Skaggs and his younger brother, Dane Skaggs.
Still on medication for depression and anxiety at his young age, Leif Skaggs has managed to make some grown-up choices about how to deal with the tragedy.
He’s reaching out to other youngsters and to adults, spreading a message about suicide’s terrible impact and doing research that he hopes will lead to forming a nonprofit organization dedicated to suicide prevention.
“When children go through this, it changes everything,” Skaggs said. “I want the world to know that it can hurt others.”
Skaggs, though, isn’t limiting himself to that simple message about suicide’s impact. He has done research into the prevalence and warning signs of suicide as steps toward his goal of preventing others from experiencing what he went through in 2020.
Statistics confirm the enormity of the problem this teenager is trying to tackle.
The National Center for Health Statistics said the annual U.S. suicide rate increased 30% between 2000 and 2020, climbing from 10.4 to 13.5 suicides per 100,000 people.
Trends aren’t good for youngsters like Skaggs, either.
The 2019 Youth Risk Behaviors Survey done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that 8.9% of youths in grades 9-12 reported that they had made at least one suicide attempt in the past 12 months.
Suicide, according to CDC figures, is the second-leading cause of death for people ages 10-14 and 25-34.
Those are numbers that Skaggs would like to change, and he’s trying to make that change through educating himself and others about what the CDC calls a “major national public health issue.”
“I want people to know how to look for the warning signs of suicide and how to prevent it,” Skaggs said. “Some of the big warning signs are talking about death a lot and not being as social, shutting yourself off.”
Skaggs also pointed to bullying, whether physical or verbal, as a cause of suicide that can be lessened.
“If you’re being bullied, that can push you to suicide,” he said. “People need to be as kind as they can be, no matter the differences.”
The teenager’s efforts to mitigate suicide are applauded by another local advocate of suicide prevention.
Former Warren County Sixth District Magistrate Darrell Traughber, who lost a son to suicide 17 years ago and has been among the organizers of Warren County’s annual “Out of the Darkness” walk for suicide awareness and prevention, said Skaggs’ response to the tragedy in his life is both unusual and commendable.
“At that age, a lot of young people wonder what they did that might have led to a parent committing suicide,” Traughber said. “I’m glad he’s going in the other direction.
“Maybe he can get more of his teenage friends to talk about it. It takes a pretty special young man to suck it up and try to help others.”
That’s not surprising, said Skaggs’ mother, Becky Skaggs, who has seen her eldest son help her care for a 13-year-old brother who battles the spinal ailment scoliosis and watch after his 5-year-old stepbrother.
“He’s always wanting to help someone,” Becky Skaggs said. “That’s just how he is. He wants to be a teacher.”
Leif Skaggs’ goal of being a math teacher may be years down the road, but he has already started educating others through talking to them about warning signs of suicide and referring them to resources such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Skaggs pointed out that the Lifeline will soon be easier to access, thanks to federal legislation that will change the number from its current 800-273-8255 to a simpler three-digit number (988).
Some areas of the country can already access the Lifeline by dialing 988, and it will be available nationwide starting July 16.
Skaggs sees going to the three-digit Lifeline as another tool that can help reverse a trend of rising suicide numbers.
“Something needs to change if we want the future to be bright,” Skaggs said. “I want anyone who is passionate about ending suicide to join me.
“Together, I hope we can make a good dent in it.”
