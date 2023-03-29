Kentucky Teacher of the Year speaks on marginalized student groups at WKU
Kentucky's 2022 Teacher of the Year Willie Carver speaks about marginalized student groups in education at WKU’s Jody Richards Hall on Tuesday night, March 28, 2023. Carver left the teaching profession shortly after earning the Teacher of the Year title, citing homophobia. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)

“Advocacy is using your voice. advocacy is calling for help. Advocacy is seeing someone hurt, refusing to abandon them, using your voice to get them the resources that they need.”