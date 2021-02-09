An impending ice storm predicted to yield large amounts of ice on roadways and potential damage to power lines is heading toward southcentral Kentucky beginning Wednesday night.
On Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service officially declared that the local area will be under an Ice Storm Warning with the storm arriving on Wednesday around midnight before ending Thursday afternoon.
The National Weather Service is currently predicting that anywhere from one-quarter to a half-inch of ice will likely accumulate in the region with the possibility of higher amounts in some areas.
According to Wx Or Not meteorologist Landon Hampton potentially dangerous levels of ice are likely to make landfall in the next few days.
Due to temperature profiles in the atmosphere, Hampton said the storm will mainly be producing ice with the possibility of some small snow accumulation as well.
“Travel will be very poor by Wednesday night as the rain coming before the ice will wash any treatment off the roads,” Hampton said. “It’s a very difficult forecast with the freeze line bisecting through the region, but I’m not anticipating a 2009 type of ice storm where we got over an inch of ice.”
Hampton added that while there is a possibility for a little relief around midday on Thursday, temperatures will again dip well below freezing on Thursday night which will refreeze any remaining accumulation on roadways heading into Friday morning.
Bowling Green Public Works Director Greg Meredith echoed Hampton’s thoughts by urging anyone traveling from late Wednesday night to Friday morning to use their best discretion and stay inside when possible.
“There isn’t much you can do with the roadways with it raining before the ice hits,” Meredith said. “But we are keeping all of our equipment prepared to clear roads in case an ice storm causes limbs to fall and obstruct traffic. If the layer of ice on the roads is very thick, then it could also take a while for the salt to melt it.”
Meredith said that during ice storms roads may seem at first to just be wet, but they could actually be extremely icy and slick.
“Everyone also needs to be careful when walking outside,” Meredith added. “Any hard surface will be hazardous during and immediately after an ice storm. We will just have to deal with the event when it gets here.”
With the possibility of a large accumulation of ice on the way, power outages could also be a problem for the area.
According to Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Senior Director of Communications and Public Relations Kim Phelps, Warren RECC is actively preparing to restore any power outages as quickly and safely as possible.
“Following a storm, debris and broken/fallen tree limbs can pose numerous risks,” Phelps said in a statement. “Downed or low hanging lines can still be energized and deadly. While our linemen are trained to identify and avoid these electrical hazards and work safely, it’s critical that everyone else stay clear of the work area and equipment.”
For the latest updates on the ongoing situation, follow @wxornotBG on twitter.
