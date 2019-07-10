No foul play is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found Monday under an Interstate 65 overpass.
Kentucky State Police identified the man as Charles Douglas Morton, 59.
He was found lying unresponsive under the Scottsville Road overpass at the 22-mile marker of I-65.
Police have been unable to locate any of Morton’s relatives.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Morton’s next of kin can contact the Warren County Coroner’s Office at 270-843-3111.
