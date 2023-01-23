Two Barren County women have been indicted on murder charges in connection with the death last year of a Glasgow man.
Donna Cheryl Logsdon, 71, and Leighanne Bennett, 46, both of Glasgow, were indicted Jan. 13 by a grand jury that met in Barren County, according to the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General.
The attorney general’s Office of Special Prosecutions, which announced the indictments Friday in a news release, presented the case to the grand jury following an investigation by the Glasgow Police Department.
Logsdon and Bennett are accused of causing the death in July of Michael Logsdon, of Glasgow, by turning off the BiPAP machine he needed to breathe.
According to Bennett’s arrest citation from Nov. 3, GPD investigated the death and learned that the breathing device had been “powered off numerous times and finally for a period of approximately four hours.”
Bennett, identified in records as Michael Logsdon’s daughter and Cheryl Logsdon, who was Michael’s wife, were reportedly the only people present in the home during the time the device was turned off, according to court records.
An autopsy indicated that Michael Logsdon died due to asphyxia and suffocation when the BiPAP machine was powered off, and the manner of death was classified as homicide, records show.
Logsdon and Bennett are named as defendants in a lawsuit filed in November in Barren Circuit Court by three other relatives of Michael Logsdon.
According to the lawsuit, Michael Logsdon was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in February and needed a BiPAP machine to help him breathe.
After his diagnosis, another of Michael Logsdon’s daughters moved into his home with her husband to take care of him.
The week of his death, Donna Logsdon is alleged to have instructed the daughter and her husband to move out of the house, to which the daughter agreed on the condition that Donna Logsdon hire a caretaker.
According to the lawsuit, Donna Logsdon did not hire a caretaker and Michael Logsdon died on July 9.
The daughter who had been asked to leave returned to the house after hearing of Michael Logsdon’s death and contacted a company representative when she “noticed something off with Michael’s BiPAP machine.”
“The company representative informed her that in the hours leading up to Michael’s death, his BiPAP machine had been repeatedly turned off for varying lengths of time, then turned back on,” the lawsuit said.
From there, the Glasgow Police Department was contacted, leading to an investigation.
Donna Logsdon and Bennett are due to appear Feb. 6 in Barren Circuit Court for arraignment.