In 2018, Bowling Green native Scott Cleveland was diagnosed with the beginnings of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. However, his diagnosis would only be the beginning of his problems.
In June 2020, Cleveland, 49, received a doctor’s note from Graves Gilbert Clinic’s Department of Family Medicine that stated he was “excused from wearing a mask due to COPD until further notice.”
The note was a relief for Cleveland at first. He said wearing a mask made it considerably more difficult for him to breathe. But instead of solving the issue, it only caused further complications.
Shortly after receiving the note, Cleveland tried to enter a handful of area businesses, but he was denied entry or service to several locations.
With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, most public places still require customers to wear a mask. This leaves Cleveland in a tough spot.
“I was irritated at first,” Cleveland said. “It felt like I was being pinpointed. I tried to tell these businesses that I had a doctor’s note on me, but it did not matter to them. I was still not given admittance.”
According to Cleveland, multiple retail stores and even one physical therapy location have refused service so far. He has yet to try entry into local grocery stores.
Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain."
But the CDC also recommends that mask use may be exempted for “a person with written instructions from a licensed medical provider to not wear a mask.”
In an attempt to avoid any further issues, Cleveland is simply avoiding doing any business with locations that have already refused him service.
“For right now, I’m just choosing other options where I’m not forced to wear a mask,” Cleveland said. “If they want my money, then they will get it.”
Ashli McCarty, marketing and communications coordinator for the Barren River District Health Department, said Cleveland’s case is rare.
The CDC says people who have been diagnosed with COPD are “at an increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19” and that these people should “consider their level of risk before deciding to go out.”
However, Cleveland has little concern when it comes to the CDC’s advice on the matter.
“It ain’t going to stop me from going out in public at all,” Cleveland said. “So far, I haven’t even come close to getting it. I’m just going to leave it up to God. He has taken care of me so far.”
Cleveland’s faith is a consistent thread in his feelings on the worldwide pandemic, which he says he does take seriously.
Cleveland has been tested four times for COVID-19, and all of the tests have come back negative.
Moving forward, Cleveland will continue to go about his everyday life just as he has been doing alongside his wife of almost four years.
“We put our trust and faith in God, and we haven’t gotten (it) yet,” Cleveland said.
