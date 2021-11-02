Joe Imel, a veteran, award-winning photojournalist now serving as general manager of the Daily News, announced Tuesday that he has filed a letter of intent to run for the Republican nomination for Warren County 4th District magistrate in 2022.
The window to file for public office begins Wednesday and continues through Jan. 7.
This is Imel’s first run for office, but he describes himself as a “lifelong Republican.” He currently serves as the Riverview Precinct chairman for the Warren County Republican Party.
He will be running for a seat now held by Republican Rex McWhorter, who defeated Democrat Anthony Stidham in 2018 to win his second term as magistrate. McWhorter defeated Democrat Charles Meeks to win his first term in 2014.
Imel has won numerous state and national awards for his photojournalism during a 30-year career at the Daily News, but he is perhaps best known for his @joeimel Twitter account that updates his 56,000 followers about local news and happenings around Bowling Green.
Imel’s professional role as general manager focuses on the business and operations of the Daily News’ overall organization.
During his time as a candidate – and during any potential term as an elected official – he will not be involved in the newspaper’s news coverage decisions, nor will he serve as a member of the Daily News’ editorial board.
Working as a photojournalist has given him insight into the people of Warren County, Imel said.
“Through my camera lens, I have photographed the best people in the best county in Kentucky,” he said.
Imel said he is running for a seat on the six-member fiscal court “to help make this an even better place to live, work and raise a family.”
Warren County’s rapid growth, Imel said, has created a need to invest in law enforcement, volunteer firefighters and first responders along with infrastructure.
“I plan to make public safety and manageable county growth top priorities,” he said. “I pride myself on my work ethic and ability to get things done.
“I will reach out to stakeholders in the city, in all county departments and anyone who is part of the engine that drives our local economy.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.