Warren County’s hyperactive construction will soon lead to some improvements at two county parks.
The county’s Division of Stormwater Management, using fees collected from construction activity during the past two years, is moving forward with projects aimed at enhancing the water quality and recreational activities at Romanza Johnson Park and Phil Moore Park.
Using $150,200 of the $460,399 it has collected in post-construction water quality compliance fees, the Division of Stormwater Management is contracting with the Louisville-based Resource Environmental Solutions ecological services firm for work expected to stabilize stream banks and prevent erosion at both parks.
The money comes from the Fee In Lieu Of Construction (FILOC) program of the Kentucky Division of Water that allows developers to pay a fee instead of constructing and maintaining post-construction water quality infrastructure.
The Division of Stormwater Management is then required to use the funds on stormwater quality improvement projects.
“We decided in 2019 to implement the fee program,” said Nikki Koller, Warren County stormwater management program coordinator. “With all the development we’ve had we have quite a bit of money to spend.”
Koller said the FILOC program was implemented largely because “the typical post-construction methods are not always successful.”
“With any project that’s over one acre, you can do a post-construction plan or do the FILOC,” Koller said. “We’ve had almost every development in the county do this program.”
Koller said the projects at Johnson and Moore parks are the first in the county to be funded through the FILOC funds.
She hopes they are the first phase of projects designed to improve county properties.
“We decided to work on county properties,” she said. “The stream banks at Johnson and Moore parks are quite heavily eroded. We’re working with RES to design work that will fix some issues.”
Specifically, Koller aims for the work at Johnson Park to include removing the low-water ford across Trammel Creek that was described as “hazardous” in her memo to Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon about the project.
“The county has been interested in removing that for years,” she said. “The plan is to stabilize the bank, remove the low-water ford, and improve the water quality.”
At Moore Park, on the side across Scottsville Road from the gymnasium and ball fields, Koller said the project will be designed to stop destruction of the vegetation and prevent erosion.
Both projects will have the added benefit of improving recreational activities at the parks, according to Koller.
“Both parks are used for kayaking and canoeing,” Koller said. “We’re trying to improve those areas. The launches are eroded and not positioned correctly. With this project, we hope to figure out the most effective launch locations.”
According to documents submitted to RES, the company estimates its cost for developing the plans for the Johnson Park project will be $94,630. Work on the Moore Park plans will cost another $55,570.
Koller isn’t sure about the timetable for the RES work that will include biological assessments of possible endangered species as well as topographic and geomorphic surveys.
“We hope to get a master plan for these two projects and then bid them out for the construction phase,” Koller said. “We have to bid it based on the proper season for doing this type of work.”
Koller does expect more FILOC-funded projects to follow, based on the response to the program.
“We’re collecting more than $200,000 per year through the FILOC program,” she said. “Our development community has embraced it.”
