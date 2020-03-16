Growing pains being felt by members of the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club that organizes the local All-American Soap Box Derby might be eased somewhat after action taken Friday by Warren Fiscal Court.
The magistrates voted 5-0 to accept a $386,345 bid by Sunbelt Construction to build a storage building at Phil Moore Park for Warren County Parks and Recreation Department equipment and an addition to the park’s gymnasium that will be used to store Soap Box Derby cars and equipment.
Sunbelt’s bid includes resurfacing the Soap Box Derby track at the park on Scottsville Road as well as site work, grading and construction of the 690-square-foot storage building for parks equipment and the 960-square-foot addition to the gymnasium that will be used for storing the cars.
“This is something we’ve been needing for years,” said Kevin Laughlin, secretary of the Kiwanis Club. “We have a corral of about 60 cars that we loan to kids. They’re now in four or five different garages all over town.”
Since its launch in 1998, Bowling Green’s BB&T All-American Soap Box Derby has picked up speed, reaching a status as one of the top three local Soap Box races in the world, based on participation.
But that growth to well over 100 participants each year has created some problems for Kiwanis members.
“We spend hours and hours transporting the cars to the track,” Laughlin said. “Having those cars on site will cut down on labor.”
The cars built for racing down the steep Phil Moore Park track are used primarily for the All-American Soap Box Derby held each spring and scheduled for May 15-16 this year. Having the cars available at the park may mean more events could be held at the track.
“With the cars there, we can do more ‘fun run’ events,” Laughlin said.
County Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer said the detached storage building will allow his staff to store a tractor and other equipment.
The magistrates approved other parks-related items Friday, including a $30,738 expense to purchase new playground equipment for Phil Moore Park.
Kummer said the equipment from Miracle Recreation is needed because the existing equipment was installed when the park opened in 2004 and needs major repair. “It’s basically an age issue,” Kummer said.
Magistrates also approved spending $7,722.75 to purchase matting for the entrances to the gymnasiums at Ephram White, Buchanon and Phil Moore parks and another $3,090 for Window World to replace the windows on the chapel at Basil Griffin Park.
Also approved were two expenses related to the recent plumbing problems at Ephram White Park that shut down some park facilities for nearly three weeks.
Magistrates approved spending $2,236.76 for concrete repairs needed as a result of the damage from water leaks, and they approved spending $2,738.46 for work done by Bobcat of Bowling Green to repair equipment at Ephram White Park.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.