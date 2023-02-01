Improving conditions upcoming with warmer temps Feb 1, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clouds will begin to decrease on Wednesday, with warming temps quickly improving travel conditions. Improving conditions follow late Thursday into the weekend with highs around 51 Sunday.For more forecast info, see https://wxornotBG.com.Wednesday Low 26˚ / High 38˚ Partly CloudyThursday Low 30˚ / High 42˚ Scattered Showers Friday Low 23˚ / High 40˚ Partly SunnySaturday Low 22˚ / High 47˚ Mostly SunnySunday Low 33˚ / High 51˚ Partly Sunny Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFormer Houchens CEO Gipson passes away'Neighbors helping neighbors:' Logan County farmer finds purpose in being someone to count onJimmie (James) Payton GipsonMichael Cortez PattersonI thought I heard dueling banjos off in the distanceGriffith steps down as Warren East coachMattingly responds to GOP women's club, Anna's flapCity considering tax increaseGerald Paul 'Jerry' CopelandJail deputy jailer arrested after disturbance Images Videos State News Economic development projects add jobs in northern Kentucky Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe voted as state's top sports figure Kentucky to begin processing state tax returns on Feb. 6 Beshear touts education plan ahead of lawmakers reconvening Kentucky sued over counties' costs to house state inmates National News AP News Summary at 5:05 a.m. EST Family of Tyre Nichols prepares to lay him to rest AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:19 a.m. EST 3 rappers missing for days since Detroit gig was scratched Ozzy Osbourne cancels 2023 European tour dates, cites injury POLITICAL NEWS Nashville mayor won't seek reelection Republicans set to oust Rep. Omar from Foreign Affairs panel Powell likely to stress Fed's inflation fight far from over Nikki Haley planning Feb. 15 launch for 2024 White House bid Banker tops Ralston widow in Georgia House race; Watson wins Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView