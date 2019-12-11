Blizzards, ice storms, frost quakes and thundersnow can tear through communities during the winter.
In Bowling Green, those events are unlikely. But there are plenty of “sneaky winter hazards” that can prove dangerous for motorists, according to the National Weather Service.
The season’s first snow tends to cause the most significant problems for drivers, such as sliding off roads when speeding, merging too quickly or driving too close to other vehicles, according to Ryan Sharp, a meteorologist with the NWS in Louisville.
“We get a lot of accidents with that first snow,” Sharp said. “People forget to drive properly. … It’s the difference in speed that’s causing those accidents.”
In November, Bowling Green received a total of 1.3 inches of snowfall, according to the NWS. There were at least 19 non-injury collisions and two injury collisions between Nov. 11 and 12, according to Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy.
When temperatures hover between just below- or above-freezing, there can be freezing drizzle, near-freezing rain and flash freezes.
A thin layer of ice can form during freezing drizzle, and it can be very difficult to notice, but it’s considered one of winter’s most dangerous types of weather, according to the NWS, which recommends slowing down, not using cruise control and leaving plenty of distance between your car and other vehicles.
“Drizzle is tough. It’s tough for us to forecast and its tough to deal with,” Sharp said, as it sometimes won’t even register in precipitation gauges.
With the combination of wind, cool temperatures and mist, black ice can form on roads and “you won’t be able to see it,” Sharp said.
When temperatures are near freezing and it’s raining, ice can form on roads. And after rainy days, temperatures can drop at night and create “flash freezes.”
In January, the city’s average high temperature is 45 degrees and the average low is about 30 degrees. So there are typically many days in this near-freezing category, or days that temperatures drop below freezing at night.
There can also be slippery conditions during drier winter periods, when oil and debris accumulate on the road. The first rain following a dry period can cause the oil and debris to slicken the roads.
During bright and sunny winter days, there is also the forgotten hazard of low sun angles, which could impair sight. That’s especially true in the early-morning hours and the late-afternoon hours during peak traffic time.
“The sun is lower down in the sky this time of year,” Sharp said.
The weather service recommends slowing down, using sunglasses and car visors, and leaving plenty of distance between your car and other vehicles.
Snow squalls, which are heavy snow events accompanied by strong winds and a quick reduction in visibility, are also sneaky hazards that should prompt people to avoid or delay travel or to exit the road if driving. This probably won’t happen in the Bowling Green area, but people visiting colder, snowier regions should heed caution before traveling.
It’s also important to remember fog, as visibility changes quickly. Fog contributes to thousands of traffic accidents each year, according to the NWS.
Beyond the roads, people should be mindful of decks and sidewalks becoming slick. Sharp recommends using or investing in slip-resistant shoes.
“Just be mindful, even if you’re not driving anywhere, be careful going outside,” he said.
