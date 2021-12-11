Hoping to expedite recovery from what he called "the worst tornado event in Kentucky history," Gov. Andy Beshear announced Saturday afternoon that President Joe Biden has agreed to declare a federal emergency in Kentucky, triggering assistance to supplement state and local response efforts.
In Bowling Green for a news conference at the Bowling Green Police Department, Beshear said Biden's declaration will mean a speedier recovery from a series of tornadoes that moved through western Kentucky into Bowling Green early Saturday morning.
"There were four different tornadoes that hit us, including one that touched down in Arkansas and stayed on the ground for more than 200 miles," said Beshear, who got teary-eyed while describing the tornado damage he witnessed earlier in the day at stops in Mayfield and Dawson Springs.
"The devastation was unlike anything I've seen in my life," said Beshear, who was backed up in that assessment by John Gordon, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Louisville.
Gordon, who joined Beshear at the news conference, described the group of tornadoes as a "perfect storm" that combined the cool season with warm air.
"That's never good," Gordon said. "This was a worst-case scenario that led to an EF-3 tornado with 155-mile-per-hour winds. This sickens me."
Gordon expressed his belief that Kentucky may have been hit by more than four tornadoes, with possible touchdowns in Monroe County and other areas that experienced severe weather Saturday.
Regardless of the number of tornadoes, Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon knows that this weather event was unlike anything he has seen in his 28-year tenure as the county's chief executive.
"We have more than 500 homes destroyed in Warren County and more than 100 businesses," he said. "I have no idea about the monetary value of the losses. It will be the biggest loss we've ever seen in this county."
Buchanon's assessment isn't hyperbole, according to Beshear.
"This is really hard and really painful," Beshear said. "This is the hardest tornado event we've ever been through."
The governor said the statewide death toll, which includes more than 50 killed in a Mayfield factory, will exceed 100.
"We've lost a lot of people, including a 3-year-old in Graves County," Beshear said.
He said Warren County's fatalities will "reach double digits," not knowing that Warren County Coroner Kevin Kirby had earlier in the day revealed the county's death toll from the storm had reached at least 11.
Both Beshear and Buchanon praised the work of law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency responders and National Guard troops who have been part of the cleanup and search-and-rescue efforts.
And both urged residents to let those emergency personnel do their jobs by staying off the roads during this phase of the recovery.
"Don't drive up and down every street where there's damage," Buchanon said.
Beshear said residents can help recovery efforts in three ways: by staying off the roads, giving blood through the Red Cross or the Blood Assurance organization that serves TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital and other hospitals in a five-state area, and by donating through the newly formed Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.
More information about the new relief fund can be found at the kentucky.gov/formservices/Finance/WKYRelief website.