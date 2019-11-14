U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman prosecutes federal crimes across a 53-county swath of the state that includes Warren and its neighboring counties.
To be able to do that, Coleman calls on the cooperation of local law enforcement agencies.
As the guest speaker for the Bowling Green Rotary Club’s weekly meeting Wednesday, Coleman tried to persuade attendees to help with his efforts, encouraging the community leaders there to find ways to communicate with local youth about preventing drug use.
“We exist in an environment now where we just have no margin of error,” Coleman said during Wednesday’s Rotary meeting at Bowling Green Country Club. “The risk is so significant, we have to start having these conversations and start thinking about how we talk to kids.”
Coleman was appointed as the top prosecutor for the Western District of Kentucky in 2017, overseeing an office of about 40 career prosecutors.
The U.S. Attorney’s office is based in Louisville and is part of a federal judicial district in which criminal and civil cases are heard in courthouses in Louisville, Bowling Green, Owensboro and Paducah.
When he assumed office, Coleman said he communicated with law enforcement throughout the district that his priority early in his term was to reduce violent crime and gang activity in Louisville.
Several officers expressed support, Coleman said, letting him know that Louisville has lately become a source of supply for western Kentucky for illegal drugs and the violence associated with the drug trade.
Of those illegal drugs, methamphetamine is the most prolific in the state, and the drug is almost exclusively coming here from superlabs in Mexico that produce a stimulant high in purity, Coleman said.
Facing the challenges related to illegal drugs will require cooperation among multiple branches of local, state and federal law enforcement, Coleman said.
“We’re underwater with drugs produced elsewhere, so we could do a better job partnering with other law enforcement to push back and try to take out those drug trafficking organizations,” Coleman said. “What we’re trying to do is take out the worst of the worst, the trigger-puller, the drug trafficker, out of southcentral Kentucky for decades.”
A native of Logan County, Coleman said he wants to shore up the federal law enforcement presence beyond his Louisville office.
He has added full-time federal prosecutors in Paducah and hopes to do the same soon for Bowling Green, saying Wednesday that “it’s just the right thing to do” and he is waiting on approval from appropriations committees in the House and Senate to do so.
Currently, a few federal prosecutors travel from Louisville to handle federal criminal cases in Bowling Green.
“I want folks to serve as federal prosecutors in this community who are of this community, that understand this community and have preexisting relationships,” Coleman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.