U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is biding his time on taking a stance on President Joe Biden's impending opportunity to appoint a U.S. Supreme Court justice to replace longtime liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring.
In Bowling Green on Wednesday to tour the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Disaster Recovery Center in the Greenwood Mall, McConnell didn't say if he plans to oppose Biden's nominee.
"I don't know who the nominee is yet," said McConnell, the Senate minority leader who was successful as Senate majority leader in blocking President Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court in 2016. "We'll have to wait and see."
This time, McConnell's power to block a Biden nominee will be limited, since Democrats control the Senate by a slim margin. Democrats are expected to put any Biden nominee on a fast track because of the prospect of Republicans again gaining control of the Senate in this year's midterm elections.
McConnell has often said he wants his legacy to be the reshaping of the judiciary as more conservative, so he's sure to oppose any Biden nominee that would be considered liberal.
The senator wasn't as reserved when discussing the tornado relief efforts. He said he sees great progress in the Bowling Green area's recovery from December's tornadoes, but he and other officials continue to point to housing for those displaced by the storm as the biggest hurdle yet to be cleared.
"There has been extraordinary progress since the week after the storm, when I was last here," said McConnell, who joined U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, in visiting the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Disaster Recovery Center in the Greenwood Mall. "But it's a long haul. We have to address the housing issues. We need to stick with it and help people find additional assistance."
Assistance is available through FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration at the Disaster Recovery Center, with an application deadline of Feb. 11 looming, but help can't come fast enough for the hundreds of people still living in hotels and other temporary housing.
Jennifer Capps, executive director of Red Cross of South Central Kentucky, is on the front lines in trying to deal with that housing issue. She said Wednesday that Red Cross is providing temporary housing for 98 people in Bowling Green.
"Red Cross is sheltering people in hotels around town," Capps said. "We're providing food, mental health services and other services as needed. There are other people paying their own way in hotels or other temporary housing."
Capps said she has seen a slight decrease in the number of people being housed in hotels; but, like the senator, she foresees a lengthy recovery period for those displaced by the deadliest storm in state history.
"We all want to return to normal quickly," she said, "but it's going to take months or years."
Capps warned that the clock may be ticking for those housed in hotels.
"We have people spread across several hotels," she said. "Once those sports tournaments and other events start coming to town, many of those rooms are booked."
In natural disasters on the scale of the Dec. 11 tornadoes, FEMA has been known to provide trailers as temporary housing; but the local officials who toured with McConnell and Guthrie said that's a solution of last resort.
"It's something that could happen," said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon. "But it's the last thing we want to do.
"We're looking at ways to speed up construction, ways to help that be completed."
Brent Childers, neighborhood and community services director for the city of Bowling Green, agreed, saying: "If we can find existing units, we prefer that (to the FEMA trailers)."
But Childers estimates that 500 housing units are going to be needed to meet the needs of displaced families.
"There's not enough existing rental stock at the various price points to meet the need," he said.
Like Buchanon, Childers says the priority is "expediting the process" of rebuilding or repairing existing housing units.
In the meantime, Childers said the city and county are using the newly established wearebgstrong.com website as a resource for those needing housing.
Visitors to that website can click on the "Housing" tab to find information about available rental property.