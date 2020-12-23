The tides have turned for refugee agencies across the country as they anticipate a new presidential administration they hope will rebuild the nation’s resettlement program.
Speaking in a teleconference Tuesday with its community resettlement partners, the executive director of Bowling Green’s International Center said “doom and gloom” hung over the group’s meeting in October.
At that time, with the agency’s fiscal year about to end and after having resettled about 150 refugees all year, with the coronavirus pandemic and what he called little to no guidance from the federal government, Albert Mbanfu was not a beacon of optimism.
But on Tuesday, Mbanfu’s mood had changed when he opened the Zoom call by sharing his “hope and anticipation” for the year ahead.
“It’s been a horrible four years,” Mbanfu said, referring to Trump administration cuts to refugee arrivals that gutted the country’s resettlement program and forced hundreds of non-governmental organizations involved with the program to close.
“Hopefully, we’ve turned the corner and things will head in the right direction and reason will prevail this time,” Mbanfu told the group, which included representatives from Warren County Public Schools and Community Action, for example.
The International Center took a serious hit last fiscal year (ending Sept. 30) when the agency welcomed 151 refugees all year. That was down from 459 during the previous fiscal year.
The vast majority (175) hailed from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, continuing a years-long trend as the dominant group of refugees being resettled in Bowling Green. Another 76 were from Myanmar, followed by much smaller groups of refugees from Burundi, Rwanda, Pakistan, Cuba and Iraq.
As many as 44% (119 arrivals) were 17 years old and younger. For arrivals 18 years old and older, 17% (24 people) had no formal education, while 37% (52) had completed primary school and 43% (60) secondary school. Five individuals had some level of postsecondary education, whether it be some college, undergraduate or graduate education.
In the last fiscal year (October 2019-September 2020), the International Center conducted 262 job placements for its refugee clients, 225 of whom were unduplicated job placements. They were placed at 27 employers, but the top five in order were Perdue Farms, Macy’s Logistics, Trace Die Cast, FMS Inc. and Lowe’s Millwork. The workers earned an average hourly wage of $12.99, which was lower than the state average hourly wage for refugee workers, $13.47.
Among the arrivals resettled here through the last quarter of 2019 and much of 2020, they entered the workforce at a rate of 77%, with 86% getting health coverage and 83% still on the job after their first 90 days.
Nationwide, Michigan surpassed Kentucky when it comes to the highest refugee arrivals, taking the state’s spot at fifth in the nation. Kentucky welcomed 478 refugees during fiscal year 2020.
“Refugee arrivals are down nationwide, but Kentucky is getting a higher number of them,” said Maria Koerner, assistant director at the Kentucky Office for Refugees. “It’s still much lower than we used to resettle, but it’s worked out for us because a lot of the funding we receive is formula funding. It’s based on how many people came to your state. So, even though it’s a lower number, Kentucky’s higher. We’ve done OK with funding.”
Koerner is also optimistic about nationwide refugee arrivals next year. She said there were 11,814 nationwide in fiscal year 2020, driven by a lower ceiling on arrivals and the pandemic.
“Every year I say ‘It’s the lowest number that’s ever arrived in the United States’ and hopefully the last time I’ll be saying that,” Koerner said.
The cap on annual, national refugee arrivals fell off a cliff during the last four years, starting at 110,000 at the end of the Obama administration and falling to the current maximum of 15,000 nationwide.
“President-elect Joe Biden has said publicly that he wants to raise the refugee resettlement target to 125,000, which is a great target, but we know that that won’t be met instantly,” Koerner said, noting that the nation’s resettlement program will take time to rebuild and also recover from coronavirus fallout. “There isn’t what we call the pipeline – people ready to go. There’s not that many people ready to travel. The interviews haven’t been done. So it’s like a good goal to increase, but there’s not the people there. There’s also not the capacity there anymore.”
Koerner cited an estimate that the nation’s capacity for refugee resettlement is down by nearly 40% in the last four years, with more than 130 offices nationwide closing.
At the end of the Obama administration, Kentucky had plans to open two additional resettlement offices, but those plans were shelved.
Asked by the Daily News, Mbanfu and Koerner said Kentucky’s refugee resettlement agencies are poised to return to their previous capacities before the Trump administration, with the state as a whole resettling 1,400 refugees in one year, for example.
“We made it,” Koerner told Mbanfu at one point during the meeting. “Kentucky’s in a good position, but there needs to be a capacity build-up in other states, you know, in other states where they had to close. … There will be work to do.”
