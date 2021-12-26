Standing at the site of his parents’ home at 572 Moss Creek Avenue on Wednesday, Francisco Serrano surveyed the ruin that was once their American dream.
Serrano, the son of two immigrants who left violence and bloodshed behind in their native El Salvador, paced through the old rooms of the first house his parents purchased in America, pointing out his siblings’ rooms and where the family took their meals.
Now, it was stripped down to its foundation by a tornado that his mother swore was almost alive as it wailed “demon-like” over her head. Serrano flipped through a collection of family photographs scattered yet somehow unmarred by the storm that had leveled entire streets of homes around him.
“It’s crazy that stuff like this survived,” he said. “Not the house.”
Judging by the devastation around them – with dozens of homes in the Moss Creek neighborhood rendered piles of rubble by the storm, while others were left almost untouched – Carmela Chacon and Concepcion Serrano are lucky to be alive.
His parents were staying with extended family, as of Wednesday, while they look for temporary housing and work to rebuild their lives.
For anyone who is able to, Serrano said he’s accepting donations through his Cash App, Venmo and Paypal accounts, with links posted on his Instagram account at instagram.com/franofky.
‘I’ve never felt so helpless in my life’
Serrano’s own apartment along Bowling Green’s U.S. 31-W By-Pass wasn’t spared by the tornado’s touch.
With Serrano not home that night, his dog Simba ran to his neighbor’s place to scratch on their door for help after the gale blasted out windows in his apartment, filling his fish tank with shards of glass.
Serrano’s first instinct was to check on his parents, but navigating in the pre-dawn hours on Dec. 11 amid downed live wires and trees was chaos.
“I’ve never felt so helpless in my life,” Serrano said.
By the time the tornado passed over his parents’ home on Moss Creek Avenue, only one exterior wall was left standing.
Serrano’s mother, Carmela, was jolted away from her bed and later froze in front of a closet as she felt “the walls being ripped apart,” around her, Serrano said.
Many who survive tornadoes compare their wail to that of a passing freight train, but to Carmela, it seemed like an “eerie, demon-like sound” that felt alive.
Amid the chaos, Carmela was separated from her husband, Concepcion, who took cover in the family’s laundry room after he was caught off guard by the storm during some late-night Netflix viewing.
The next thing his mother remembers, Serrano said, is hearing people all around her screaming for rescue and her dire impulse to help.
“Everyone was just out here trying to help,” Serrano said of the scene his mother witnessed and the storm’s wake.
Standing at the site of their home on Wednesday, which is now just a building pad, Serrano said he “couldn’t make sense of how they even survived.” In the family’s driveway, their vehicles sat with shattered windows, totaled.
Despite what they experienced, Serrano’s parents emerged mostly unscathed – at least physically – finding shelter that night in a neighbor’s house just across the street, which was somehow left standing.
‘Who We Are as a Country’
Growing up in Bowling Green, his hometown, Serrano has often heard he doesn’t “look like” a local. Still, even in the face of constant questions about his family’s place here, Serrano doubles down: His parents are as American as any native-born, he said.
The same can be said of his parents’ larger Creekwood community, which has become a haven for immigrants and refugees, and in Serrano’s view, “describes who we are as a country.”
“My mom and dad just want to be in their house,” Serrano said, adding he’s determined to help make that happen. “The plan is to rebuild.”