Blue no more.
A trend toward the Republican party in the political affiliation of Warren County voters, building for years and apparent in November’s election results, is now official.
For the first time that political observers can remember, the county has more voters registered Republican than Democrat.
In the November voter registration statistics report released last week by the Kentucky Board of Elections, Warren County has 41,988 registered Republicans to 41,905 registered Democrats.
When you factor in the 5,220 voters registering as independents or as members of a minority party, 44.5% of the county’s voters now affiliate with the GOP and 44.4% are Democrats.
Hardly a resounding lead. But, when you consider the county’s political history, it represents a sea change.
Not even those with the memory of an elephant can recall when the party of Lincoln held sway in the county.
“I believe it is the first time ever,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon, the first Republican elected to that office when he won back in 1993. “The registration was approximately 10-to-1 in favor of Democrats when I first registered to vote.”
Records on the State Board of Elections website don’t go back to 1970, when Buchanon became eligible to vote, but 1978 figures show Democrats with a 22,190-to-3,905 advantage.
That monstrous lead was narrowed to 33,030-to-15,085 by 2000, and the GOP has been whittling away ever since.
As recently as November 2019, Democrats held a seemingly comfortable lead of 4,810 registered voters.
That margin melted away, though, in a state and region that have turned increasingly red in recent years.
“It has certainly been trending in this direction for many years,” said Timothy Gilliam, chairman of the Warren County Republican Party. “It has accelerated over the last 10 years, not only here but across the state.”
A look at recent election results bears that out.
Both of Kentucky’s U.S. senators are Republican, as are five of the state’s six representatives in Congress.
In the GOP-controlled Kentucky General Assembly, all three Senate seats that take in parts of Warren County are held by Republicans and the county’s four state House seats will all be held by Republicans come January.
The shift to the GOP was also apparent in the number of Warren Countians voting a straight party ticket. In November, 9,720 county residents voted a straight Republican ticket to only 6,196 straight-party Democrat voters.
To explain this reddening of his home county, Gilliam points to the influence of Buchanon, former county magistrate Doc Kaelin and U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, who was elected to the state Senate in 1998 when that body was controlled by Democrats.
“Buchanon and Kaelin were trailblazers in the early ‘90s when they were elected as Republicans to fiscal court,” Gilliam said. “Guthrie was part of that early group that really paved the way.”
While Gilliam cheered the trend that has finally seen the GOP become the preeminent party locally, Warren County Democratic Party Chair Jeanie Smith admitted to being “disheartened” by the numbers reported by the State Board of Elections.
“I’m not sure why that is (that Democrats have lost the plurality in the county),” Smith said. “Our mission and our values haven’t changed.
“We stand for equality for women and minorities and making sure everybody has a voice at the table.”
Like State Rep. Patti Minter, a Democrat who lost in November to Republican Kevin Jackson, Smith believes that election wasn’t so much a rejection of progressive ideals as it was a result of Republican-controlled redistricting of General Assembly seats.
“That was very strategic, deliberate maneuvering,” Smith said of the redrawing of the House and Senate districts. “Warren County is very competitive in the number of Democrats and Republicans. But if they (Republicans) do gerrymandering, then it’s not competitive.”
Now that Warren County has joined the state as a whole and nearly all southcentral Kentucky counties (with Logan County the only holdout) in seeing Republicans outnumber Democrats, Gilliam expects the trend to continue.
Smith, though, said her party will fight on.
“We’re just going to keep working and keep advocating for policies that make sure people have a voice,” she said. “It’s a little bit of an uphill battle, but the pendulum always does swing back.”