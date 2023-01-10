Songwriters from around the region will share the stage Jan. 28 at The Capitol Arts Center.
“In the Round: An Evening of Music” will begin at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.
The concert will feature Hall of Fame songwriter John Scott Sherrill, along with Jonell Mosser, Stuart Duncan, Blair Bodine, Mark Whitley, Don Modlin, Candace Barbee and Willie Huston.
Huston, one of the show’s organizers, is a banjo player, singer/songwriter of Americana, bluegrass and folk music.
“Songwriting is my real love,” he said. “I have built a following over the years and just opened up at The Grove, just north of here.”
He said Sherrill, of Nashville, plays in many different genres, including old country, rock, bluegrass and modern hits, and has written 11 No. 1 hits through the years.
“He made it as a songwriter, but also has done covers for Jimmy Buffett, Allison Krauss, Mick Jagger and Josh Turner, among others ... the list goes on,” Huston said. “You may not know John Scott Sherrill, but even if you don’t know who he is, you have for sure heard his songs. He’s written with so many well-known artists and you kind of get to discover him that way.”
Many of the show’s guest artists are coming from Nashville, and Huston said they all look up to Sherrill.
“My personal journey was really worth it,” he said. “I learned to write from John and he taught me how to really write a song.”
Duncan, who Huston said is a “musician’s musician” and Mosser, a “singer’s singer,” originally from Bowling Green, will perform together.
Huston said Mosser “has sung with everyone and is the queen of 3rd and Lindsley (a performance venue) in Nashville.”
Bodine works at World Cafe in Philadelphia, was the grand prize winner for lyric writing for “American Songwriter Magazine” and has written with Sherrill a few times.
“All performers are really great people and are just as humble as it gets,” Huston said. “They believe in the craft itself.”
The concert on Jan. 28 will feature the singers performing in rounds, with Huston performing in the final round.
The first round will showcase Whitley, Barbee and Modlin singing a Sherrill song and an original song.
Huston said that in addition to the concert, there will be other activities for the guests to enjoy, such as vendors Gasper Brewing Co. and Traveler’s Cellar Winery.
Raffle items will be up for grabs, including a package valued at $500 with local farm and business products and a signed limited edition poster, framed by Mark Whitley.
Local artist Matt Tullis will also be selling limited edition posters at the show.
“I’m enjoying organizing the show, for sure,” Huston said. “I think it’s going to be a really fun show and people are going to have a great time.”
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at capitolbg.org or at the door.