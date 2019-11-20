A complex set of circumstances resulted Tuesday in an opposed rezoning request being approved by Bowling Green city commissioners – two weeks after the same request was voted down.
At the Nov. 5 commission meeting, commissioners voted 3-2 on first reading to deny the rezoning request. CSR BG Investments sought to rezone 1.1 acres from two-family residential to general business at 0, 1024, 1028 and 1032 Kenton St. and 1023, 1027, 1031 and 1033 Greenwood Alley. The homes on those lots are slated to be demolished to make way for garage spaces that will be rented to contractors.
Citing questions about the compatibility of such a business in a residential area, opposition from many area residents and questions about the rezoning being consistent with the county’s Future Land Use Map – which shows the area remaining residential – commissioners Joe Denning, Brian “Slim” Nash and Dana Beasley-Brown voted against the rezoning, while Commissioner Sue Parrigin and Mayor Bruce Wilkerson voted yes.
But on Tuesday, with Nash absent as he serves a four-week suspension for violating the city’s code of ethics, it appeared the rezoning request was destined for a 2-2 vote. Instead, Denning recused himself from the vote, citing a conflict of interest. That led to the rezoning request being approved 2-1, with Wilkerson and Parrigin voting yes and Beasley-Brown voting no.
Even with a 2-2 vote, there was a good chance the rezoning would have moved ahead. If the city commission did not formally approve or deny the rezoning request within 90 days of the September vote by the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County, that board’s approval would have stood.
After the meeting, Denning told the Daily News he recused himself because his daughter spoke against the rezoning at the September meeting of the planning commission, which recommended approving the rezoning by an 8-0 vote. Denning said that in hindsight, he should not have voted at the Nov. 5 meeting.
Before the vote and during the public comment period at the end of Tuesday’s meeting, five residents spoke against the rezoning.
Kenton Street resident Deborah Anthony said the project “is a disservice to the community ... if this was in your community, you would think differently.”
Kita Clement said she grew up in the area, which she described as a neighborhood, “not a business area.”
She and other speakers also said the houses slated to be demolished are a historic part of the predominantly African American neighborhood, having been built in the 1940s.
“Once you lose it, you lose it forever,” Beasley-Brown said of the historic structures, adding that with a much-discussed need for more affordable housing in the city, it made no sense to demolish homes for a business that could be located elsewhere.
Beasley-Brown made a motion to table the vote in order to schedule a hearing so more residents “had a chance to give input,” she said, but the motion died for a lack of a second.
Carlos Bailey asked during the public comment section of the meeting whether commissioners should not consider the historic aspect of the homes before essentially approving their demolition through the rezoning.
“We as a body don’t go out and designate what is historic and what isn’t,” Denning said.
Wilkerson and Parrigin said they give great weight to the decision of the planning commission members, who are tasked with making such decisions based on a variety of criteria.
Nash attended the Nov. 5 commission meeting and voted on various agenda items. The last item at the meeting was the commission acknowledging and accepting a settlement agreement reached between the city’s ethics board and Nash and his attorney.
The settlement stems from Nash’s May 23 arrest on charges of public intoxication. The ethics board determined Nash violated the city’s ethics code and the settlement calls for Nash to miss four weeks of official city duty, donate his salary from that time – roughly $1,200 – to a charity and to undergo counseling.
Also Tuesday, commissioners approved a roughly $3 million bid for the Southwest Parkway Connector road to serve the South Industrial Park.
The road will connect Nashville Road and Russellville Road from the end of Kobe Way at the South Industrial Park. The roughly 5,500-foot long road will provide more access to the expanding park.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has agreed to reimburse the cost of the project to the city.
Scotty’s Contracting & Stone was awarded the project with a bid of $2,954,753, but because the state is still working with the city on some of the project particulars, the actual cost may exceed that bid. Commissioners approved the bid with the stipulation that it could increase up to a maximum of $3.8 million – the amount the state has agreed to reimburse.
– Follow News Director Wes Swietek on Twitter @BGDNgovtbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.