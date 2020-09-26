Young people and local law enforcement came together Saturday for the first Boys to Law Enforcement Day at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Through the combined efforts of Boys to Men, the Bowling Green Police Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Western Kentucky University Police and the Bowling Green Hot Rods, the daylong event aimed to provide a positive environment for kids to interact and build relationships with area law enforcement.
Participants took part in various athletic activities such as playing catch, racing around the bases on the infield, a home-run derby and a flag football game.
The idea first came together when Boys to Men Leadership Group Director and Moss Middle School football coach Tyreon Clark asked local law enforcement to work with the program in the midst of civil rights protests seen throughout the country over the past few months.
“During those times, we were able to create a plan to present this initiative to our law enforcement and (WKU Police) Chief Michael Delaney,” Clark said. “He jumped right on it. We didn’t know he was going to be Chief Delaney at the time, but now here we are. It’s pretty special.”
“It just makes everyone comfortable,” Clark continued. “For the officers, it gives them hope when they see our youth, and it gives our youth hope when they see these officers out of their uniform having a good time. It allows everyone to just see each other as people. An event like this is a community changer and more importantly a community builder.”
Boys to Men is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to mold young men into respectful young men by focusing on academic, behavioral, emotional and social development.
Clark’s plan stood out to his good friend and Bowling Green Hot Rods Director of Sales Kyle Wolz, who also saw the event as an opportunity to educate the community through the avenue of sports.
“He came to me with an idea about how we can help foster those relationships in our community with law enforcement,” Wolz said. “He put his idea into action a few months ago in which building those relationships could be done playing catch, running the bases and a flag football game. Creating that fun-loving atmosphere is why this event was created.”
The event kicked off at 10 a.m. with a base-running competition between the two groups, followed by a large game of catch in the outfield.
Afterward, members of law enforcement took part in a home-run derby while an open panel was held that covered the role of law enforcement in the community.
Included in the panel were senior officials such as Delaney and members of the WKU Young Men Leadership Academy as they answered a number of questions concerning the relationship between racial groups and police.
The day would eventually end with a large flag-football game in the outfield of the ballpark.
“It’s a great opportunity to get these kids out and interact with these police officers,” event sponsor Matt Idelett of Edward Jones said. “Both of these groups are doing great things in the community, and it’s just an opportunity to bring them together.”
Event organizers plan on making the event an annual celebration so more children in the community will be able to take the opportunity to interact and communicate with area police officers.
“Of course, with the protests going on and the Breonna Taylor decision this past weekend, it’s hard for any person of color to experience that,” Clark said. “But we have kids out here of all colors, and my hope is that they see we are going to be all right. This is a tough time, but we have to show our world and our community that we are going to be alright. For us, to be able to do something like this just shows that our Bowling Green community is in a great place.”
