The first Down Syndrome Awareness Ride benefitting The Buddy House of South Central Kentucky will start Oct. 2 from the National Corvette Museum.
Participants will join in a round-trip motorcycle ride to Mammoth Cave National Park starting at 2 p.m.
The event costs $25 per rider and $40 for riders with one passenger. Individuals who pre-register at www.dssky.org/ds-awareness-ride will receive a T-shirt and will be entered in a drawing for two tickets to the Toby Keith concert at Bowling Green Ballpark that night.
Registration will also be available at the event.
The fundraiser is the brainchild of Stephen Bohm, an assistant kitchen manager at Texas Roadhouse.
“I’ve always wanted to come up with some way to give back to the community,” Bohm said. “I was told to reach out to the Buddy House because they were great people, and they have been great to me ever since.”
Starting at 11 a.m. the morning of the event there will be food trucks available for the public along with a silent auction and raffles for prizes.
“I want to try and raise quite a bit of money for them,” Bohm said. “Especially coming out of COVID-19 with benefits having been shut down, we got to get back to it. I’m really hoping to raise anywhere from $2,000 to $4,000. If people come out, I think that’s very reachable.”
Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky Assistant Director Mekinsey Ford-Conway said Bohm approached the organization with the idea, and the group happily embraced the opportunity.
“We have had an awesome partnership with them since the new Texas Roadhouse was built,” Ford-Conway said. “They donated so much food for our families.”
Ford-Conway said Bohm has since taken over leadership of the event and has helped plan the full slate of attractions. She said he has done an “awesome job” in making everything possible.
Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky’s Buddy House is a nonprofit for people with Down syndrome in the Barren River region. She said all proceeds from the ride will go toward providing free services for families.
“The registration costs help us so much to do everything we need to do for the communities,” Ford-Conway said. “Our hope for this event is that it can become an annual thing. Anything raising awareness for us, even if we don’t get a lot of people to come, helps out.”
– For more information on how to donate to DSSKY, call 270-796-5002.