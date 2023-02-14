Mardi Gras Madness, organized by the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green, is set to make its debut on March 4 in downtown Bowling Green.
A parade and other events are planned throughout the day, ending with an After Parade Party at 7:30 p.m. at La Gala.
Flora Templeton Stuart, whose law firm is the title sponsor, said this is the first year for the event.
“We are very excited about it,” she said. “Myself and my paralegal, who is a Kiwanian, approached the Kiwanis Club with the idea, and it was approved by the city.”
The event will open at Fountain Square and Circus Square parks.
Carriage rides from Rockn B Horse Carriage will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by the parade at 6:30 p.m.
There will also be food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, a dog and puppy parade, a kid’s parade and Kid’s Zone.
Stuart said there is still plenty of time to submit entries for the main parade or for the dog and kid parades.
The Krewe of Barkus Parade, sponsored by The Barkmore, begins at 1 p.m., with check-in at 12:30 p.m. at the Kiwanis Club booth in front of La Gala at Circus Square Park. All dogs and puppies must be in Mardi Gras costumes and human companion costumes are also encouraged, but optional. Entry is free.
The Kiddie Krewe Parade, sponsored by Cheetah Clean, begins at 2 p.m., with check-in at 1:30 p.m. at the Kiwanis Club booth. Children 12 and under must be in Mardi Gras costumes. Entry is free.
“Let the Good Times Roll” is the theme of the Mardi Gras Madness Parade, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. Line-up will begin at 4 p.m. at College Street and 6th Avenue, and all entries must be lined up by 5:30 p.m.
Stuart said the entry fees are minimal and can be found at bgkiwanis.org.
“We’ve got close to 30 entries so far,” Stuart said. “The parade will have everything, including Corvettes with the UAW, a Mardi Gras queen in a Cinderella carriage, a big float with about 20 dukes and duchesses with crowns, and various people bringing their dressed up pontoon boats, trailers and carriages with horses. Whatever anyone wants to bring to dress up.”
Walkers will be on the side throwing beads and the king of the parade, County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman, will don a crown at the conclusion of the parade, followed by Stuart.
Tickets for the BG Mardi Gras After Party at La Gala are $20 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
The night will include entertainment by Tyrone Dunn & Kin-Foke and Bad Navigator and Cajun food and drinks.
“It’s going to be a really fun evening,” Stuart said.
All proceeds from the event will benefit children’s charities and organizations locally.
— For more information or for entry forms for food trucks, arts and crafts merchants and parades, visit bgkiwanis.org.