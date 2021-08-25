Bowling Green’s Historic RailPark & Train Museum will roll out its new signature fundraiser, RailPark Rendezvous, next month.
The event will begin with a 1940s-themed cocktail hour featuring a live six-piece swing band. Guests are encouraged to arrive in attire appropriate to that decade.
Afterwards, attendees can take part in a scavenger hunt throughout the museum and restored railcars. A VIP bourbon tasting on the Duncan Hines Diner will be led by Heaven Hill experts and will include bourbons such as Elijah Craig.
RailPark Development Officer Jessica Warren said the event has a 1940s theme to reference the newest exhibit released by the museum – phase three of “Railroads Go To War.”
The rendezvous is scheduled for Sept. 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“This is hugely important for us,” Warren said. “The RailPark is a nonprofit, so we depend on events like this for us to continue to run our museum and maintain our railcars. All proceeds go to keeping the museum at a Smithsonian level and the restoration of the railcars.”
A silent auction will also be available for guests to purchase items in support of continued museum exhibit expansion and railcar restoration projects.
Warren said event sponsorship opportunities are available. Corporate table reserved seating is $1,200 for a table of eight. A reserved table of eight is available for $800. Individual tickets are $75, and the VIP Bourbon Tasting can be added for $25.
“This is my baby,” she said of the fundraiser. “My hope is to raise over $20,000 for the RailPark. I really want to make an impact as the RailPark’s first development officer. I want to make sure this facility does well.”
Warren said she moved to Bowling Green in April for the position and was immediately impressed by how well the RailPark was maintained.
“We have a ton of very loyal volunteers,” she said. “It amazes me how passionate these volunteers are who come in and give tours. A few months ago, someone had spray painted some of the railcars, and we had people come in and help clean it up. The support our facility has is really heartwarming.”
Fundraiser tickets are available at https://app.donorview.com/jWXO6. Warren said people can also visit the event’s Facebook page or the RailPark’s website for more information.
