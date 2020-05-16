Warren County's rise in coronavirus cases in children is likely the product of more testing – and more families being tested – according to Barren River District Health Department Director Matt Hunt.
Meanwhile, officials are now keeping their eye on an illness that seems to affect some children who had recovered from the coronavirus.
While exact case numbers are unknown because of the variance in how test results are reported, Gov. Andy Beshear said last week in his daily briefings that at least 25 Warren County children, ranging in ages from 1 to 17, have tested positive for coronavirus.
Hunt said the health department is still looking at the data, including how the children might or might not have been related.
Hunt said that while it's possible the children's cases are related, he reiterated that "the virus knows no boundaries. ... We are still contact tracing" who the children might have been in contact with.
The spike in local cases, however, is probably a result of the intensive testing going on locally, he said. At least two public testing sites have been operating in Warren County for several weeks. That testing increase is also in large part why Warren County's reported cases are the second highest in the state - 751 as of Saturday, trailing only Jefferson County's 1,772, according to the Kentucky Department of Public Health.
"With increased testing, there is only one way to go," Hunt said of the numbers.
The testing availability also has meant "we are seeing an entire family go in as a unit" to get tested. "Early on it was primarily just adults," Hunt said.
The health director said he believes in areas across the state with increased testing there will be the same increase in cases of coronavirus in children.
As of last week, at least 7,490 people had been tested in Warren County, according to data from the Warren County Emergency Management office. The actual number tested is likely higher as private testing facilities only report positive tests.
The state kycovid19.ky.gov website lists more than 127,000 tests done statewide.
Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said last week the state will send medical student volunteers to Warren County to help deal with the high case load.
“What we’re seeing in Warren County is what many think will be our future – getting this in control, plateaued overall in the state … but then having hot spots that can start growing,” he said.
Adding to the concerns regarding children and the coronavirus is new research showing a possible link to the virus and a pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome.
Dr. Kristina Bryant, pediatric infectious disease specialist with Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, said research in the last two weeks, primarily from England, shows the emergence of the syndrome, marked by high fever, abdominal complaints, rash, trouble breathing and other symptoms.
"It causes an inflammation of blood vessels," Bryant said.
While many children who have coronavirus are asymptomatic, the syndrome appears to be infecting children weeks after they contracted coronavirus.
In these cases, when the children are tested for coronavirus, they test negative, but when a more thorough blood test is taken, "they show evidence of COVID in the past," she said.
While the syndrome appears to be very rare and is treatable, "I think it's good for parents to be informed," Bryant said, adding that parents should contact their pediatrician with concerns.
Hunt said the health department has just started receiving guidance on the syndrome.
The large number of local cases has put an even stronger emphasis from local officials on the need to follow health protocols - including wearing masks in public, social distancing and hand washing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.