Warren District Court Judge John Brown and Warren Circuit Court Judge John Grise have each filed for reelection to their respective seats.
Both men filed paperwork Tuesday officially signaling their intent to run for another term as state court judges.
Grise was appointed to the judgeship in 8th Judicial Circuit Division 2 in 2004 and was unopposed in his most recent election win in 2014.
Brown ascended to the bench by appointment in 2007 and has won three subsequent four-year terms to serve as 8th District judge for Division 3 in Warren County.