American Banker magazine selected Independence Bank as a “Best Bank to Work For” in 2019. Independence Bank was named 20th out of 85 organizations ranked across the country.
This is the sixth consecutive year the magazine selected Independence Bank as a Best Bank to Work For.
The program, which began in 2013, evaluates financial institutions that have at least 50 employees in the United States. Employees at the organizations complete in-depth questionnaires and have the opportunity to provide feedback on a companywide survey.
The evaluation focuses on eight core categories: leadership and planning, corporate culture and communications, role satisfaction, work environment, relationship with supervisor, training, development and resources, pay and benefits and overall engagement.
This accolade comes on the heels of a similar nomination at the state level this year. Independence Bank was named the fourth-best place to work in Kentucky by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management.
Independence Bank has more than 400 employees serving 12 counties in Kentucky.
