Local high school art students Sam Lowe (left), Hayli Hundley and Alexis Shehan pose in front of the ceramic horse they painted with the assistance of fellow Warren County art student Elma Kalabic and professional artist Lennon Michalski to help raise tornado relief funds. (By Sarah Michels, smichels@bgdailynews.com)
Local high school art students Sam Lowe (left), Hayli Hundley and Alexis Shehan pose in front of the ceramic horse they painted with the assistance of fellow Warren County art student Elma Kalabic and professional artist Lennon Michalski to help raise tornado relief funds. (By Sarah Michels, smichels@bgdailynews.com)
Daily News file photo
“In the Presence of Inflorescence,” a ceramic horse painted by Warren County art students, is exhibited at Independence Bank in Bowling Green as part of a traveling horse tour on June 13.
Independence Bank has raised nearly $1 million to aid in Kentucky’s tornado relief funds, with more than a quarter million dollars raised by Commonwealth Compassion: Horses of Hope.
Independence Bank purchased three blank horse sculptures to raise funds for selected non-profits and organizations within impacted communities.
The statues were then painted by local students from Bowling Green, Warren Central, Madisonville-North Hopkins, Hopkins County Central, Mayfield and Graves high schools and professional artists.
The three statues, named “Resolute,” “In the Presence of Inflorescence” and “Fabric of Love,” represent Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Bowling Green and were presented on Dec. 2 at Keeneland during the LexArts Fabulous at 50 charity event.
The statues had been previously unveiled at the Capitol by Gov. Andy Beshear.
The combined total of approximately $278,037 netted by Commonwealth Compassion: Horses of Hope is only a portion of the funds raised by the bank for relief.
As of Nov. 28, Independence Bank has raised an additional $706,148, bringing the cumulative relief total to $984,185, according to a news release.
Private donations from community members and corporate sponsors were paired with funds collected during the charity event.
According to the press release, funds will be divided in the tornado-affected communities, with at least $44,000 split between The Family Resource centers at Warren County and Bowling Green Independent School Districts.
The Mayfield-Graves Ice House Art Guild will received at least $98,000 and at least $136,000 will be donated in an effort to rebuild the Dawson Springs baseball and softball fields at the city park.
The three statues will soon return to Graves, Hopkins and Warren counties.