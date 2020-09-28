If all goes according to plan, the second anniversary of the fire that destroyed the Indian Hills Country Club clubhouse will be less about remembering a tragedy than celebrating a renaissance.
A groundbreaking was held Monday for a 15,250-square-foot clubhouse building that is expected to be completed by December 2021.
The building designed by the Williams Associates architectural firm will be a bit of a departure from the building that went up in flames Dec. 7.
Costing about $4.2 million, according to a building permit filed with the city of Bowling Green, the new clubhouse will move away from large events like wedding receptions and more toward fitness and dining.
“We’ve changed the design a little bit to minimize the congregation space and emphasize the workout areas and private dining,” said Dave Elliott, president of the Builders by Design construction firm that is building the new clubhouse along with Stewart Richey Construction.
Elliott, an Indian Hills member, said the country club’s 400 members gave input on what they wanted in the new building.
“We asked people what was important to them,” Elliott said. “With little exception, we met everything on the list.
“There are so many event venues around here now. We decided we didn’t need to be in that business anymore.”
Tony Scenna, co-chairman of the committee formed to plan the new clubhouse, said the new structure will be 1,500 square feet smaller than the former building.
Scenna said new features include an 1,100-square-foot exercise room, two saunas and a larger eating area that he likens to a sports bar.
Although Indian Hills was established in 1956, Scenna said the clubhouse building that burned was only 13 years old.
“I was on the building committee when that one was built,” he said as he remembered the blaze. “Everybody was taken aback. My thought when I heard about the fire was that it was a small fire in the kitchen. By the time the fire department got there it had gone through the roof.”
The country club’s insurance will cover the cost of rebuilding, Scenna said.
“Our insurance company went to work and got us a settlement that will allow us to build again,” he said. “The insurance is going to make us whole.”
Despite the fire, Scenna said a makeshift clubhouse fashioned out of a portion of the country club’s cart barn was operating by April.
“We got a lot of help from our members, and we got a food trailer that our chef has been working out of,” Scenna said. “It has been a long nine months, and a lot of hard work and planning has gone into this. Now we’re on our way to a new building.”
