After flames engulfed Indian Hills Country Club on Dec. 7, the people who called the space a home away from home are now looking to rebuild its future, one day at a time.
“We’re still here,” said Jared Sizemore, marketing manager at Indian Hills. “We have lots and lots of hope moving forward. We are absolutely planning on rebuilding our clubhouse and its contents.”
Since 1956, Indian Hills has hosted families for parties, swim meets, golf tournaments, wedding receptions and community meetings within extensive acreage overlooking the Barren River.
The two-story, 24,000-square-foot clubhouse, which in 2007 was renovated and combined with previously separate structures for an estimated $2.7 million, featured a ballroom, full-service kitchen, bar, pro shop, workout facility, offices, lounge areas and outdoor gathering spaces.
The fire destroyed the entire clubhouse, but the club will still operate its business and outdoor amenities.
The club’s golf course, pool, maintenance facility and cart shed were unharmed in the fire.
The pool will reopen as normally scheduled in 2020, and the golf course is continuing to operate as usual.
Some members even united to play golf the day after the fire.
“That was an encouraging sign,” Sizemore said.
This past week, the club received job site trailers to operate as temporary office space and the pro shop.
Eventually, the club will work to create a new communal gathering space. Official planning for the structure will begin once the Bowling Green Fire Department completes its investigation and the insurance company calculates the damage.
BGFD issued a statement Friday saying the investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.
For now, Indian Hills will be using the cart barn as a meeting space. The country club is even hosting its annual Christmas party Sunday afternoon in the barn. The club invited the local fire departments as a thank-you and asked members to donate to Toys for Tots, a local charity that provides gifts and necessities to underprivileged children.
“Though we’re facing hardships ourselves, we know other people are facing tougher situations,” Sizemore said.
But they have been receiving donations from individuals and businesses in the community – including decorations for Sunday’s party, during which Sizemore hopes the club members will be able to look forward to the future.
Because ultimately, the clubhouse was just a building. And everyone feels grateful that no one was hurt, Sizemore said.
“Our members are our club,” he said. “We’re hoping to rally the troops at this event.”
If anyone is interested in reaching out or donating to the organization, they can email Sizemore at jsizemore@indianhills-bgky.com or Cindy Summers at csummers@indianhills-bgky.com. The Indian Hills social media accounts on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook are still active and will be regularly updated.
The club will work to restore an operating phone system with the same number in the next week or so, but email and Facebook are the best methods of contact at this time.
