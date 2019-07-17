A labor trafficking investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies led to the arrest last week of an Indiana man.
Shawn Floyd, 54, of Indianapolis, was arrested July 12 and charged with 12 counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and a count of controlled substance prescription not in original container.
The criminal charges are misdemeanors.
"He failed and refused to exercise reasonable diligence to prevent a child from being neglected," Floyd's arrest citation states, going on to detail allegations that he made children work approximately 10 hours outside while the heat index was in triple digits, had 15 people sleeping in one hotel room and allowed children to go up to 10 hours without eating.
State labor law requires a person to be at least 14 to be employed.
Floyd was arraigned Monday in Warren District Court and is set to return Sept. 4 for a pretrial conference.
Floyd's arrest was announced by the Kentucky Attorney General's Office, which said that he was stopped July 12 by a Bowling Green Police Department officer.
During the stop, a human trafficking investigator from the state attorney general's office was notified.
Authorities detained Floyd and took 12 juveniles into protective custody. The youngest child in the group was 11 years old.
According to a news release from the state attorney general, Floyd brought the children from Indiana to Kentucky to sell candy for him, forcing the children to sleep in one hotel room with three adults.
An arrest citation described Floyd as the operator of Youth in Action, which online records show is a for-profit Indiana corporation established in 2007, with Floyd as its president.
During the traffic stop, Floyd was found to have three prescription pills in his pocket, according to the arrest citation.
Floyd is free on a $1,000 cash bond.
On the day of Floyd's arrest, the attorney general's office was notified of about 25 solicitor permits issued in Bowling Green, mostly for minors.
State investigators also received information linking Floyd to possible human trafficking of juveniles in Warren and four other counties over the past two years and had an open investigation involving Floyd, according to the attorney general's office.
In addition to the BGPD and the state attorney general's office, the Kentucky Department of Labor, Kentucky State Police and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services are involved in the investigation.
