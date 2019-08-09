An Indiana man died Friday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Warren County.
Gerald W. Andres, 69, of Floyds Knobs, Ind., was driving a 1955 Chevrolet car on southbound I-65 when he lost control at about 5:30 p.m. near the 26-mile marker, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green.
Witnesses said the vehicle exited the right shoulder, struck an embankment and overturned. Andres, who was unrestrained, was thrown from the car and was later pronounced dead on the scene by the Warren County Coroner's Office.
The crash is being investigated by KSP Trooper Aaron Harris. The Alvaton Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene, according to KSP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.