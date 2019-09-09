It may not feature homecoming games and dorms, but another college will soon call Bowling Green home.
Indiana Tech, based in Fort Wayne, Ind., will open a downtown location at Stadium Park Plaza.
The school has 19 locations in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky, with about 9,000 students, according to Steve Herendeen, Indiana Tech vice president for enrollment management. Indiana Tech’s other Kentucky locations are in Louisville and Fort Wright in northern Kentucky near Covington.
What started in 1930 as an engineering school has grown to one offering online and nontraditional student degree programs. That’s where the Bowling Green location comes in.
The roughly 4,000-square-foot location will feature office, classroom and tutoring space.
Herendeen said Bowling Green came on Indiana Tech’s radar from students taking classes in its Louisville and Evansville, Ind., locations who expressed an interest in a facility in southcentral Kentucky. And when the school began researching the area, it “found there are still a lot of working adults who haven’t finished college,” Herendeen said.
The regionally accredited school offers associate, bachelor and advanced degree programs at its campuses and online, which “is growing exponentially,” he said.
Indiana Tech’s niche in the online education space is having local brick-and-mortar locations to offer classes and support, Herendeen said, such as the one coming to Bowling Green.
“Especially, working adults need a lot of support ... it can be difficult” for adults who have not been in a classroom for many years, he said.
The location will allow for in-person evening classes to accommodate working adults, as well as registration and tutoring support.
The exact classes to be offered locally will depend on the demand. “We let the market dictate,” Herendeen said.
The facility will be staffed initially by two admission representatives, support staff and adjunct faculty.
When the classrooms are not being used during the day, they will be available to use as corporate training and meeting spaces.
Herendeen said having a regional school such as Western Kentucky University in the same town as one of its locations is a plus.
“For us, it’s an attraction,” he said, noting that Indiana Tech works closely with Purdue University at its Indiana sites. “We want to work with (WKU) closely.”
David Pinchuk, Stadium Park Plaza’s general manager, said the space Indiana Tech will occupy is on the third floor in a previously vacant space.
The building is owned by the Warren County Downtown Economic Development Authority. It is being developed by Jerry Katzoff, who owns several businesses in the building, including Mariah’s, 6-4-3 and the Starbucks franchise.
Herendeen said Indiana Tech hopes to open its Bowling Green location by Nov. 1 with classes starting in January.
Expected to open somewhat sooner on the ground floor of Stadium Park Plaza is a state Department of Motor vehicles office in a 1,726-square-foot space that was the former home of Topper Corner – a gift shop affiliated with WKU, which closed last year.
Construction work on that space “is approaching the finish line,” Pinchuk said, and he anticipates it will open in September.
